Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Market Trends Include Investment In New Technologies For Efficiency

Companies in the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market are increasingly investing in new technologies for better efficiency and reducing the time taken to conduct these tests. Companies such as Biogenex have developed automated staining technology such as Xmatrx and i6000 diagnostics for diverse laboratory needs. Xmatrx systems offer standardized processes from baking through final glass coverslip for staining and prevent cross-contamination and i6000 diagnostics is a high-throughput system for special staining of clinical samples in molecular pathology laboratories. The i6000 diagnostics possesses a staining capacity of 200 slides in 8 hours (60 slides in 3 hours).

In June 2019, PHC Holdings Corporation acquired the anatomical pathology business of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for $1.14 billion. The acquired anatomical pathology business is expected to work as a new self-governing business named Epredia that will proceed to work as a leading global provider of comprehensive solutions in the anatomical pathology field, including instruments, consumables, and microscope slides.

The global anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market is expected to grow from $17.46 billion in 2020 to $18.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The anatomic pathology market size is expected to reach $26.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

Major players in the anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market are Epridea, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sakura Finetek, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Bio SB, BioGenex Laboratories, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

The equipment and consumables for anatomic pathology testing market covered in this report is segmented by products & services into instruments, consumables, services; by application into disease diagnosis, cancer, other diseases, medical research; by end-use into hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, others.

Anatomic Pathology Equipment and Consumables Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market overview, forecast anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market size and growth for the whole market, anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market segments, and geographies, anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market trends, anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

