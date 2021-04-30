A Major Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Driver Is The Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are used to treat chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. In cancer treatment, biosimilars of monoclonal antibodies such as trastuzumab, bevacizumab, and rituximab are used. Moreover, the incidence of cancer is increasing year by year. According to the American cancer society (ACS), in 2020, about 1.8 million new cancer cases are expected in the United States. Therefore, the prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer is expected to drive the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.

The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, which are used to treat patients with chronic diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and autoimmune disease. Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are highly similar to actual monoclonal antibodies in terms of pharmaceutical quality, safety, and efficacy, and are used to boost immunity by identifying and neutralizing foreign bodies. The market consists of revenue generated by the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies companies by the sales of these products.

The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $3.52 billion in 2020 to $4.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. The biosimilar antibodies market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The MAbs biosimilars market size is expected to reach $10.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26%.

The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market covered in this report is segmented by type into synthetic chemicals, biopharmaceuticals, others, by application into chronic & autoimmune diseases, oncology, others, and by compound into Infliximab, Rituximab, Abciximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab.

Major players in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market are Pfizer, Novartis, Allergan, Coherus BioSciences, Biocon, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, BioXpress Therapeutics, and Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited.

