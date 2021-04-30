Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares (Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007)

/EIN News/ -- MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, has proceeded on April 9 and April 29, 2021, with two capital increases of respectively 300,000 new shares of the Company to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“LPC”), a Chicago-based institutional investor. As a result, the Company’s share capital is increased to 52,211,200.33 EUR and is represented by 15,005,156 shares.



This information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions.



Figures – Modified on 29 April 2021 following the Capital Increases:

Total amount of share capital (EUR) 52,211,200.33 Total Number of shares with single voting rights 14,932,832 Total Number of shares with double voting rights 72,324 Total Number of Shares 15,005,156 Total of voting rights 15,077,480 Total number of attributed warrants 1,802,756 Total number of shares with voting rights that could be created following the exercise of the attributed warrants 1,802,756 Total number of diluted shares (Outstanding shares + Warrants) 16,807,912 Total number of diluted shares with voting rights 16,880,236

Contact person for regulated information (financial, transparency)

By law, any transparency declaration must be sent to our Company by email to the attention of Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer (CEO): investors@celyad.com.

Further questions about the content of this release can be sent to investors@celyad.com.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

