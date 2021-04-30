Mövenpick Hotel ‘s-Hertogenbosch Celebrates 9 Years of Green Globe Certification
Green Globe recertified Mövenpick Hotel ‘s-Hertogenbosch in January marking nine consecutive years of certification.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4-star Mövenpick Hotel ‘s-Hertogenbosch is located at the waterfront of Lake Provinciehuis just outside the historical city centre of den Bosch in The Netherlands.
The hotel remains committed to sustainability best practices. The property is aiming to achieve Green Globe Platinum status, 10 years of continuous certification, in 2022.
Although 2020 proved a difficult year for tourism worldwide, Mövenpick Hotel ‘s-Hertogenbosch continued to carry out a number of its green initiatives. In addition, new health and sanitation measures were introduced at the hotel.
Made Blue
Mövenpick Hotel ‘s-Hertogenbosch along with sister hotel Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre supports Made Blue’s A Litre For a Litre project. Water saved at the hotel through various water conservation initiatives is mirrored by Made Blue and an equal amount of water is made available to people in developing countries. Over the past five years, the hotel has contributed toward donating over 90 million litres of clean drinking water to families in desperate need of this valuable resource.
Eco-friendly Bikes
To reduce carbon emissions, guests can escape lockdown blues by hiring one of the hotel’s bikes to explore the beautiful cycling routes through Den Bosch and its picturesque surroundings.
ALLSAFE Health and Hygiene Protocols
In response to COVID 19 regulations, ALLSAFE health and sanitation measures have been implemented at the property. Disposable masks and personal sanitary kits are provided for each guest while hand sanitization stations are conveniently located throughout the hotel.
