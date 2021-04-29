Attorney General Josh Stein Asks North Carolinians to Apply for Environmental Enhancement Grants

For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 29, 2021

RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today asked North Carolinians to apply for grants to fund projects to improve North Carolina’s environment natural resources. The Environmental Enhancements Grants (EEG) program awards up to $500,000 in grants to improve North Carolina’s air, water, and land quality. Letters of intent are due by May 18, and applications are due by June 24, 2021.

“Year after year, North Carolinians across the state have used these funds to make remarkable progress to protect our state’s natural beauty and resources, including the air we breathe and the water we drink,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I encourage anyone working on environmental projects in North Carolina to apply for these grants to support your efforts.”

The EEG program provides three-year grants to nonprofit organizations, including academic institutions and government entities, working to protect and restore North Carolina’s environmental resources. EEG funds have previously been used for projects including wetland restoration, land acquisition, storm-water remediation, stream stabilization, and buffer installations.

The program was established with funds from an agreement between the Attorney General and Smithfield Foods, which entered a 25-year agreement that included providing $2 million annually for environmental projects across the state. Since the program began, the Attorney General has awarded almost $34 million to more than 150 projects.

More information about the 2021 grant cycle is available here. A voluntary interest meeting for further information will be held May 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. Email eeg@ncdoj.gov for more information.

