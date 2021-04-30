Sweet Travel Club Launches Fun Foodie Writing Gig 'Girls Earn Money for Trips'
How Girls Land Foodie Gig to Earn More for Trips?
1. Parents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program by introducing executives hiring professional staff.
2. Once Recruiting for Good finds the company an employee and earns a finder's fee; parents earn $2500 for a kid's trip and girls earn access to fun foodie gig.
3. Recruiting for Good sponsors monthly 'Mom and Me Lunch Gig;' girls enjoy LA's Best restaurants and write reviews to earn more for trips.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Girls in 'See the World for Good' travel club that participate in foodie writing gigs; earn $100 per story (and can earn up to $2500 for their trips)."
About
'See The World for Good,' www.SeetheWorldforGood.com is a Rewarding Adventure Travel Club for Kids. Parents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn $2500 toward a kid's trip. Girls in the club are invited to participate in fun sweet creative foodie gig www.MomandMeLunchGig.com; and earn more money toward their trips.
In March 2020, Recruiting for Good launched a fun gig, Kids Get Paid to Eat, www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com. Kids reviewed 100 LA Dishes. In 2021, we continued the Fun Foodie Gig for Kids tradition by creating The Sweetest Gig. Kids reviewed LA’s Best Chocolate to earn Mom a Box of Chocolate for Mother’s Day, www.TheSweetestGig.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
