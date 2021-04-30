HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST APRIL 29, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

122 New COVID-19 Cases and One Additional Death Reported

DOH reports 122 new cases of coronavirus today. It also recorded the death of a Kaua‘i woman, 70-79 yrs., with underlying conditions and who had been hospitalized.

This report includes cases up until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 27, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 79 24,749 Hawai‘i 4 2,687 Maui 26 3,371 Kaua‘i 6 231 Moloka‘i 0 37 Lānaʻi 0 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 7 1,046 Total Cases 122 32,232 Deaths 1 483

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m., April 26, 2021: Hawai‘i-2, Maui-9, O‘ahu-33, Kaua‘i-0

Weekly Cluster Report Attached

Collaborative Effort Underway to Reach Vulnerable, Hard-to-Reach Residents

Several government agencies along with private-sector and non-profit partners have launched a full-scale outreach effort to ensure every individual who wants a COVID-19 vaccination can get one. All Hawai’i residents 16 years and older are eligible for vaccinations DOH is strongly encouraging everyone to take advantage of this.“We’re working hard to understand people’s reservations and barriers to accessing the vaccine and to provide information and education about the vaccines and the disease in order to allow people to make informed decisions and access vaccine if they choose to,” said DOH Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “This requires personalized, door-to-door outreach and the collaboration in the community has been phenomenal. This will be key to reaching more individuals who want the vaccine but have not yet been able to be vaccinated. Nothing can replace this kind of relationship-oriented outreach.”

The collaborative effort has focused on vulnerable populations, especially for those in underserved communities who speak English as their second language and may not know how to navigate the healthcare system or vaccination registration process. To ensure easy access and convenience, teams are bringing the vaccinations into their communities.

“The pandemic is undoubtedly one of the most life-changing events that we have seen in modern times. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we started with door-to-door outreach, education and testing, and now we are continuing our collaborative effort to provide safe and convenient COVID-19 vaccination clinics onsite for our public housing communities, our surrounding neighbors and the general public,” said Hakim Ouansafi, Hawai‘i Public Housing Authority Executive Director. “We are truly thankful to collaborate with all of our community partners to bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics directly to the most vulnerable populations that we serve.”

For a complete list of partners and upcoming vaccination clinics, read the full news release here: https://hawaiicovid19.com/collaborative-multi-agency-effort-underway-to-reach-vulnerable-hard-to-reach-hawaii-residents/

Daily and Weekly Vaccination Report

Department of Public Safety:

2 MCCC Staff Test Positive, MCCC Inmate Population Clear of COVID-19

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. Two (2) employees from the Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) have reported positive test results. The first employee last worked April 16 and the second last worked April 22. Although no other staff have reported symptoms, five (5) employees were instructed to quarantine at home as a precaution. The one (1) remaining active positive inmate at MCCC has recovered, which means there are currently no active COVID-19 cases in the inmate population. MCCC also reports 22 negative staff results and 26 negative inmate results.

All other facilities statewide are clear of COVID-19 cases. There were 16 negative inmate test results received for the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center, eight (8) negative inmate results received for the Women’s Community Correctional Center, and one (1) negative inmate test result for the Hawaii Community Correctional Center. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority

17,882 Passengers Arrive on Wednesday

Yesterday, a total of 17,882 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 11,568 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,827 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

For over a year, the state’s Joint Information Center (JIC) has provided a daily summary of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to media and members of the public.

At this point, all the information reported in the Daily News Digest (DND) can be viewed on a daily basis via the web links regularly included, and the JIC will be producing the final DND on Friday, April 30. (Please save this DND or print pages 6-7 for easy, future reference)

For the past 14 months it has been a privilege to provide information on the COVID-19 pandemic in Hawai’i to state leaders and employees, to the news media, and to citizens. The JIC has been staffed by volunteer communications professionals from a variety of state departments, and we owe a debt of gratitude to all these folks as they handled crisis information needs, as well as their regular jobs within their respective agencies.

We appreciate the notes of thanks we’ve received and trust the information provided has helped Hawaiʻi to soon move beyond this pandemic. We wish you, our faithful readers, health and happiness and leave you with this constant reminder (for a while longer at least) to mask-up, physically distance, stay at home when you’re sick, and wash your hands. Mahalo for your support.

On behalf of the Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Team,

Lead Public Information Officers

Cindy McMillan-Governor’s Communications Director

Dan Dennison-DLNR Senior Communications Manager

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Information Resources

DOH Disease Outbreak and Control Division:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

Department of Public Safety COVID-19 Information and Resources:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority Airport Arrivals Information:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners, or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

All media inquiries should be directed to the appropriate State department