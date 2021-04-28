State Supreme Court needed to resolve conflict in police disciplinary procedure

Police officers who are being questioned by a disciplinary agency have no right to see the agency’s confidential reports until the questioning is over, a state appeals court has ruled in an Oakland case. Because another appeals court reached the opposite conclusion in an earlier case, the dispute must now be resolved by the state Supreme Court.
