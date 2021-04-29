Gov. Cox appoints Monica Diaz to the Third District Juvenile Court

April 29, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (April 29, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Monica Diaz to fill the Third District Juvenile Court judicial vacancy.

“As director of the Utah Sentencing Commission, Monica Diaz demonstrated a thorough knowledge of the Constitution, respect for the law and expertise in policy,” Gov. Cox said. “These experiences — as well as her legal work as both a prosecutor and a public defender — will serve her well as a Juvenile Court judge. I’m proud to recommend her to this important position.”

Diaz currently serves as director of the Utah Sentencing Commission, a position she’s held since 2020. Prior to her current position, she served as a managing attorney at Utah Juvenile Defender Attorneys, LLC and as a deputy district attorney in the Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office.

Diaz received her J.D. from the University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law, and graduated with a bachelor’s of science degree from Westminster College.

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed by Gov. Cox as a Third District Juvenile Court judge,” Diaz said. “I have continually strived to serve the youth and families of Utah and, if confirmed, I will continue to serve through the fair, diligent and impartial application of the law.”

The governor’s appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

