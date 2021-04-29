Gov. Cox holds ceremonial signing of government efficiency bills

SALT LAKE CITY (April 29, 2021) — Government must be innovative and responsive to the public it serves. This is a top priority in our One Utah Roadmap, and it’s something we’ve been working on since day one.
Today we ceremonially signed six bills that make your government more efficient. Here’s a look at them:
We’re proud of these bills that improve government efficiency, and we thank the legislators who worked so hard on them. This efficiency doesn’t mean fewer employees or cutbacks. It means helping the public better access the services they need.
