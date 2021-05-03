Iglesia Ni Cristo Members Discuss the INC Giving Project
Iglesia Ni Cristo members recently discussed the INC Giving Project and how it impacts individuals around the globe.
Members of the church are giving in countless ways”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iglesia Ni Cristo is constantly improving the world for individuals of all faiths. The INC Giving Project is an example of one way this church positively impacts the communities surrounding each location. Members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo, Church of Christ, community recently discussed the benefits of the INC Giving Project.
In short, the INC Giving Project is one that encourages individuals to volunteer throughout the community. The goal is to spread the faith of the church through acts of kindness that positively impact the community. Initiatives include philanthropic efforts that have both physical and social impacts on the lives of those in need.
INCGiving initiatives are happening around the globe wherever an Iglesia Ni Cristo location is. Recent stories of giving from this program include caring for children of those working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, providing help for families and individuals battling the COVID-19 virus, and supplying thousands of masks and other sanitation/safety supplies to individuals across the U.S. and Canada.
"Members of the church are giving in countless ways," one Iglesia Ni Cristo leader said. "From young adults bringing groceries to individuals in lockdown to families watching the children of their friends who work in the healthcare industry. We're doing whatever we can to help our neighbors, whether our actions have a small or large impact."
This church is based on numerous values and one of them is finding purpose and direction for your life. The INC Giving project is designed to help others in the community, but it also gives churchgoers a superior purpose and fulfillment through volunteering. The INC Giving website offers numerous examples of previous INC Giving projects and is ready to showcase your local efforts as well.
The current theme is "make kindness contagious," in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and members of the church are doing just that. Individuals of all faiths are welcomed to subscribe to INC Giving and join volunteer initiatives around the country and around the world to spread kindness to all in need. The program will provide you with the tools you need to positively impact your community, new ideas on how you can get others involved, and inspiration from current INC Giving volunteers.
"INC Giving is positive for individual members of the church as well as the communities surrounding them," Iglesia Ni Cristo members said. "We're here to help you get involved with sharing kindness and uncovering your faith as well."
