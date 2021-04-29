Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dundee Corporation Provides Target Release Date for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A, DC.PR.B, DC.PR.D) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) announced today that its first quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on May 12, 2021, followed by a conference call with management for investors and analysts on May 13, 2021 at 10:00 am ET.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers or webcast link:

Participant Number (Local): 647-427-7450
Participant number (Toll-free): 1-888-231-8191
Conference ID: 6834968
Audience URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1459825&tp_key=3c4479c1b7

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (ET) May 27, 2021, and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:

Encore (Local): 416-849-0833
Encore (Toll-free): 1-855-859-2056
Encore ID: 6834968

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Greg DiTomaso
NATIONAL Public Relations
T: (416) 433-2801
E: gditomaso@dundeecorporation.com


