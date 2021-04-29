ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

/EIN News/ -- - Year-over-year operating profit up 3%, non-GAAP operating profit up 2%



SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), a world-leading digital health company, today announced results for its quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue was comparable at $768.8 million; down 3% on a constant currency basis

GAAP gross margin of 58.2%; non-GAAP gross margin contracted 40 bps to 59.6%

Net operating profit increased 3%; non-GAAP operating profit up 2%

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share of $(0.54); non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.30

“Our March 2021 quarter results reflect the ongoing recovery of core patient flow across our business, while we anniversary the $35 million of incremental COVID-19 revenue in the same quarter last year. Excluding the COVID-19 revenue from the March 2020 quarter, we achieved positive revenue growth on both a headline and constant currency basis,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed CEO. “Our global team is supporting patients and all of our customers as the most recent waves of COVID-19 cases impact parts of Europe, Asia, and South America. I am extremely proud of our ResMed team as they innovate with new digital pathways for patients to be diagnosed and treated for their sleep apnea, COPD, asthma, and out-of-hospital needs.

"During the quarter we also made substantial progress toward resolving our long-running dispute with the Australian Tax Office. Although we do not have a final agreement, we have taken a reserve of $255 million, reflecting our estimate of the net impact of a potential settlement. Our next steps are to agree on the final terms of a resolution giving us clarity for the future.

"Going forward, we see accelerated awareness of the importance of respiratory health, growing adoption of digital health, and an increased focus on the importance of healthcare delivered at home. We are confident in accelerated growth in patient flow, and ongoing progress toward our goal of improving 250 million lives in out-of-hospital healthcare in 2025.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 % Change Constant Currency (A) Revenue $ 768.8 $ 769.5 (0 ) % (3 ) % Gross margin (B) 58.2 % 58.4 % (0 ) Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 59.6 % 60.0 % (1 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 160.4 172.4 (7 ) (11 ) Research and development expenses 55.9 51.4 9 3 Income from operations 223.4 217.5 3 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 241.8 237.9 2 Net income (loss) (78.5 ) 163.1 (148 ) Non-GAAP net income (B) 190.4 187.9 1 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.54 ) $ 1.12 (148 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 1.30 $ 1.29 1 Nine Months Ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 % Change Constant Currency (A) Revenue $ 2,320.7 $ 2,186.7 6 % 4 % Gross margin (B) 58.1 % 58.0 % 0 Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 59.8 % 59.8 % - Selling, general, and administrative expenses 488.9 511.3 (4 ) (7 ) Research and development expenses 165.4 149.4 11 7 Income from operations 662.0 586.4 13 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 733.4 647.4 13 Net income 279.4 443.8 (37 ) Non-GAAP net income (B) 582.2 499.5 17 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.91 $ 3.05 (37 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 3.98 $ 3.43 16

(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



(B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.



Discussion of Third Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

During the March quarter, we derived no incremental revenue from COVID-19 related demand whereas our prior year quarter included incremental revenue in the order of $35 million. Excluding the impact of the incremental COVID-19 related revenue from the prior year quarter, revenue increased by 1 percent on a constant currency basis.

Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Software as a Service, grew by 2 percent, driven by strong sales across our mask product portfolio, partially offset by lower device sales, including decreased demand for our ventilators due to COVID-19.

Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets declined by 13 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by lower device sales, including decreased demand for our ventilators due to COVID-19, and flat sales in our mask product portfolio.

Software as a Service revenue increased by 5 percent, due to continued growth in resupply service offerings and stabilizing patient flow in out-of-hospital care settings.

Gross margin decreased by 20 basis points and non-GAAP gross margin decreased by 40 basis points, mainly due to additional manufacturing costs associated with the transition to our new Singapore site during the quarter, higher freight costs and geographic mix changes.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 11 percent on a constant currency basis. SG&A expenses improved to 20.9 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 22.4 percent in the same period of the prior year. These changes in SG&A expenses were mainly due to savings in travel and other cost management as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Income from operations increased by 3 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 2 percent.

Our income tax expense was impacted by the recognition of a $254.8 million reserve in relation to our ongoing dispute with the Australian Tax Office covering tax years 2009-2018.

Net loss for the quarter was $78.5 million and diluted loss per share was $0.54, predominantly due to the additional income tax reserve of $254.8 million. Non-GAAP net income grew by 1 percent to $190.4 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share grew by 1 percent to $1.30.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $196.3 million, compared to net loss in the current quarter of $78.5 million and non-GAAP net income of $190.4 million. During the quarter we paid $56.8 million in dividends.

Dividend program

The ResMed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend will have a record date of May 13, 2021, payable on June 17, 2021. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of ResMed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be May 12, 2021, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. ResMed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow ResMed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from May 12, 2021, through May 13, 2021, inclusive.

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Net revenue $ 768,767 $ 769,455 $ 2,320,722 $ 2,186,669 Cost of sales 310,585 307,657 933,021 880,633 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 10,924 12,136 34,066 37,623 Restructuring - cost of sales (1) - - 5,232 - Total cost of sales $ 321,509 $ 319,793 $ 972,319 $ 918,256 Gross profit $ 447,258 $ 449,662 $ 1,348,403 $ 1,268,413 Selling, general, and administrative 160,446 172,441 488,904 511,304 Research and development 55,941 51,449 165,409 149,425 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 7,445 8,272 23,377 21,872 Restructuring - operating expenses (1) - - 8,673 - Litigation settlement expenses (1) - - - (600 ) Total operating expenses $ 223,832 $ 232,162 $ 686,363 $ 682,001 Income from operations 223,426 217,500 662,040 586,412 Other income (expenses), net: Interest income (expense), net $ (5,823 ) $ (9,852 ) $ (18,341 ) $ (30,414 ) Loss attributable to equity method investments (4,969 ) (5,295 ) (9,895 ) (19,082 ) Other, net 5,371 (10,698 ) 10,647 (15,922 ) Total other income (expenses), net (5,421 ) (25,845 ) (17,589 ) (65,418 ) Income before income taxes $ 218,005 $ 191,655 $ 644,451 $ 520,994 Income taxes 296,486 28,518 365,046 77,155 Net income (loss) $ (78,481 ) $ 163,137 $ 279,405 $ 443,839 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.54 ) $ 1.13 $ 1.92 $ 3.08 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.54 ) $ 1.12 $ 1.91 $ 3.05 Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) $ 1.30 $ 1.29 $ 3.98 $ 3.43 Basic shares outstanding 145,513 144,638 145,217 144,112 Diluted shares outstanding 145,513 145,680 146,394 145,490

(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.





RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 230,635 $ 463,156 Accounts receivable, net 525,014 474,643 Inventories 484,061 416,915 Prepayments and other current assets 226,440 168,745 Total current assets $ 1,466,150 $ 1,523,459 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net $ 455,106 $ 417,335 Operating lease right-of-use assets 128,755 118,348 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 2,335,550 2,338,492 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 200,163 189,742 Total non-current assets $ 3,119,574 $ 3,063,917 Total assets $ 4,585,724 $ 4,587,376 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 117,222 $ 135,786 Accrued expenses 304,693 270,353 Operating lease liabilities, current 22,499 21,263 Deferred revenue 105,342 98,617 Income taxes payable 314,795 64,755 Short-term debt 11,990 11,987 Total current liabilities $ 876,541 $ 602,761 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 86,898 $ 87,307 Deferred income taxes 12,474 13,011 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 115,266 101,880 Other long-term liabilities 6,067 8,347 Long-term debt 719,046 1,164,133 Long-term income taxes payable 60,198 112,910 Total non-current liabilities $ 999,949 $ 1,487,588 Total liabilities $ 1,876,490 $ 2,090,349 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock $ 582 $ 580 Additional paid-in capital 1,586,545 1,570,694 Retained earnings 2,941,336 2,832,991 Treasury stock (1,623,256 ) (1,623,256 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (195,973 ) (283,982 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 2,709,234 $ 2,497,027 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,585,724 $ 4,587,376





RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 279,405 $ 443,839 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 120,034 116,341 Amortization of right-of-use assets 25,805 19,524 Stock-based compensation costs 47,032 41,421 Loss attributable to equity method investments 9,895 19,082 (Gain) loss on equity investment (9,442 ) 14,519 Restructuring expenses 8,673 - Changes in fair value of business combination contingent consideration - (7 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (39,899 ) (34,140 ) Inventories, net (48,393 ) (22,564 ) Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets (41,036 ) (68,724 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 158,119 (57,301 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 510,193 $ 471,990 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (74,805 ) (77,360 ) Patent registration costs (11,149 ) (7,391 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (30,704 ) (27,910 ) Purchases of investments (20,038 ) (31,616 ) Proceeds / (Payments) on maturity of foreign currency contracts 26,306 (32,177 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (110,390 ) $ (176,454 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 18,759 26,112 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (49,938 ) (45,106 ) Payment of business combination contingent consideration (3,500 ) (302 ) Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs 90,000 990,000 Repayment of borrowings (536,000 ) (883,012 ) Dividends paid (169,917 ) (168,610 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (650,596 ) $ (80,918 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ 18,272 $ (8,885 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (232,521 ) 205,733 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 463,156 147,128 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 230,635 $ 352,861







RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” excludes amortization expense from acquired intangibles related to cost of sales and are reconciled below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Revenue $ 768,767 $ 769,455 $ 2,320,722 $ 2,186,669 Add back: Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (A) - - - 2,102 Non-GAAP revenue $ 768,767 $ 769,455 $ 2,320,722 $ 2,188,771 GAAP cost of sales $ 321,509 $ 319,793 $ 972,319 $ 918,256 Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (A) (10,924 ) (12,136 ) (34,066 ) (37,623 ) Less: Restructuring - cost of sales (A) - - (5,232 ) - Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 310,585 $ 307,657 $ 933,021 $ 880,633 GAAP gross profit $ 447,258 $ 449,662 $ 1,348,403 $ 1,268,413 GAAP gross margin 58.2 % 58.4 % 58.1 % 58.0 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 458,182 $ 461,798 $ 1,387,701 $ 1,308,138 Non-GAAP gross margin 59.6 % 60.0 % 59.8 % 59.8 %

The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 GAAP income from operations $ 223,426 $ 217,500 $ 662,040 $ 586,412 Amortization of acquired intangibles - cost of sales (A) 10,924 12,136 34,066 37,623 Amortization of acquired intangibles - operating expenses (A) 7,445 8,272 23,377 21,872 Restructuring - cost of sales (A) - - 5,232 - Restructuring - operating expenses (A) - - 8,673 - Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (A) - - - 2,102 Litigation settlement expenses (A) - - - (600 ) Non-GAAP income from operations $ 241,795 $ 237,908 $ 733,388 $ 647,409



RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures "non-GAAP net income" and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ (78,481 ) $ 163,137 $ 279,405 $ 443,839 Amortization of acquired intangibles - cost of sales, net of tax (A) 8,395 9,287 26,136 28,765 Amortization of acquired intangibles - operating expenses, net of tax (A) 5,721 6,330 17,936 16,723 Reserve for disputed tax position (A) 254,776 - 254,776 - Restructuring - cost of sales, net of tax (A) - - 4,663 - Restructuring - operating expenses, net of tax (A) - - 7,730 - (Gain) loss on equity investments (A) - - (8,476 ) - Fair value impairment of investment (A) - 9,100 - 9,100 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment, net of tax (A) - - - 1,610 Litigation settlement expenses, net of tax (A) - - - (528 ) Non-GAAP net income (A) $ 190,411 $ 187,854 $ 582,170 $ 499,509 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 145,513 145,680 146,394 145,490 Anti-dilutive shares excluded from GAAP 858 - - - Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding 146,371 145,680 146,394 145,490 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.54 ) $ 1.12 $ 1.91 $ 3.05 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (A) $ 1.30 $ 1.29 $ 3.98 $ 3.43

(A) ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, reserve for disputed tax positions, restructuring expenses, deferred revenue fair value adjustment, litigation settlement expenses, the (gain) loss on equity investments and the fair value impairment of investment from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.

ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating ResMed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.



RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (A) March 31, 2020 (A) % Change Constant Currency (B) U.S., Canada and Latin America Devices $ 192.9 $ 196.5 (2 ) % Masks and other 210.0 197.1 7 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 402.9 $ 393.5 2 Software as a Service 93.8 89.6 5 Total $ 496.7 $ 483.1 3 Combined Europe, Asia and other markets Devices $ 172.8 $ 195.0 (11 ) % (18 ) % Masks and other 99.2 91.3 9 0 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 272.1 $ 286.3 (5 ) (13 ) Global revenue Devices $ 365.7 $ 391.5 (7 ) % (10 ) % Masks and other 309.2 288.4 7 4 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 674.9 $ 679.9 (1 ) (4 ) Software as a Service 93.8 89.6 5 5 Total $ 768.8 $ 769.5 (0 ) (3 ) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 (A) March 31, 2020 (A) % Change Constant Currency (B) U.S., Canada and Latin America Devices $ 595.3 $ 586.9 1 % Masks and other 637.5 584.9 9 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 1,232.8 $ 1,171.8 5 Software as a Service 277.8 263.2 6 Total $ 1,510.6 $ 1,435.0 5 Combined Europe, Asia and other markets Devices $ 536.9 $ 509.3 5 % (1 ) % Masks and other 273.3 242.4 13 6 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 810.1 $ 751.7 8 2 Global revenue Devices $ 1,132.1 $ 1,096.2 3 % 0 % Masks and other 910.8 827.3 10 8 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 2,042.9 $ 1,923.5 6 4 Software as a Service 277.8 263.2 6 6 Total $ 2,320.7 $ 2,186.7 6 4

(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding.

(B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

