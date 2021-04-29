Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $16.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $16.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This quarter’s performance was highlighted by double-digit margin expansion largely resulting from a 22 basis point decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities. The success we have had in shifting our funding mix, controlling operating expenses and building valuable long-term lending and deposit relationships serves us well today and into the future.”

With regard to the current credit environment, Mr. Montanaro further noted, “Despite an increase of $4.2 million in reserves on individually evaluated loans, largely attributable to two non-performing commercial real estate loans, asset quality remains solid. Our fortress-like balance sheet, comprised of significant levels of excess capital and a robust allowance for credit losses, positions us to withstand the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic while allowing us to take advantage of strategic capital deployment opportunities as they may arise.”

Balance Sheet

  • Deposits increased by $61.8 million to $5.37 billion at March 31, 2021 from $5.31 billion at December 31, 2020, reflecting growth of $227.8 million, or 6.8%, in core non-maturity deposits.
  • Loans receivable decreased by $30.4 million to $4.80 billion at March 31, 2021 from $4.83 billion at December 31, 2020. Included in the net decrease for the period was a reduction of $18.3 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan balances.
  • Investment securities increased to $1.81 billion, or 24.5% of total assets, at March 31, 2021 from $1.73 billion at December 31, 2020, while borrowings remained relatively flat, increasing to $865.8 million, or 11.8% of total assets, from $865.7 million, or 11.8% of total assets, for those same comparative periods.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest income increased by $3.1 million to $47.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $44.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This increase was the result of a $3.2 million reduction in interest expense that was partially offset by an $80,000 decline in interest income. Included in net interest income was purchase accounting accretion of $4.8 million and $3.7 million, for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
  • Net interest margin increased by 19 basis points to 2.83% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 2.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For those same comparative periods, yield on interest-earning assets increased by one basis point to 3.46% while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 22 basis points to 0.75%.

Non-Interest Income

  • Fees and service charges totaled $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was largely attributable to a decrease of $488,000 in loan pre-payment penalty income to $871,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • Gain on sale of loans totaled $943,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $2.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was largely attributable to the strategic decision to retain a greater percentage of originated loans within the portfolio, compared to the prior quarter.
  • Gain on sale and call of securities was $18,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $813,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was largely attributable to a gain recorded in the prior comparative period in connection with a previously disclosed wholesale restructuring transaction.
  • Included in other non-interest income was a non-recurring gain of $837,000 attributable to the sale of two properties which previously served as Kearny Bank retail branch locations and were sold in connection with branch consolidation activities.

Non-Interest Expense

  • Non-interest expense decreased by $694,000 to $29.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $30.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease was largely attributable to $796,000 in debt extinguishment expense recognized in the prior comparative period with no such expense recognized in the current period.
  • Included in other non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was an asset impairment charge of $375,000 related to the consolidation and closure of one additional branch location.
  • The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 56.15% and 1.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 59.01% and 1.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $5.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $5.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, resulting in effective tax rates of 25.9% and 24.9%, respectively.

Performance Highlights

  • Return on average assets was 0.89% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 0.92% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
  • Return on average equity was 6.07% for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Return on average tangible equity was 7.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 7.52% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

  • The balance of non-performing assets remained relatively stable at $71.6 million, or 0.97% of total assets, at March 31, 2021 compared $71.7 million, or 0.98% of total assets, at December 31, 2020.
  • Based on Section 4013 of the CARES Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 and related guidance promulgated by federal banking regulators, qualifying loan modifications, including short-term payment deferrals, are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had active payment deferrals on 32 loans totaling $52.9 million, representing 1.10% of total loans.
  • Net charge offs totaled $750,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $109,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, reflecting annualized net charge off rates of 0.06% and 0.01% for the those same comparative periods. Net charge offs for the quarter were largely attributable to one Small Business Administration 7a loan totaling $675,000.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses reversal of $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The comparatively higher level of provision primarily reflected an increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans of $4.2 million, partially offset by a release of reserves within the one- to four-family residential segments, reflecting the improving credit risk outlook for that asset class.
  • The increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans, noted above, was largely attributable to two non-performing commercial real estate loans, with principal balances totaling $9.8 million, secured by properties located in New York City.
  • The Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) increased to $63.8 million at March 31, 2021 from $63.4 million at December 31, 2020, with such balances reflecting an ACL to total loans ratio of 1.32% and 1.30%, respectively, as of those dates.

Liquidity & Capital

  • At March 31, 2021, liquid assets included $109.0 million of short-term cash and equivalents supplemented by $1.78 billion of investment securities classified as available for sale. The Company had the capacity to borrow additional funds totaling $615.0 million via unsecured lines of credit and $1.81 billion and $257.0 million, without pledging additional collateral, from the FHLB of New York and Federal Reserve Bank, respectively.
  • During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 3,026,564 shares of common stock at a cost of $34.9 million, or $11.52 per share.
  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, book value per share increased by $0.12 to $12.98 while tangible book value per share increased by $0.03 to $10.36.
  • At March 31, 2021, the Company’s ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets equaled 11.89%.  At March 31, 2021, the regulatory capital ratios, of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened or remain open. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen or remain open, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for credit losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis  
                         
Summary Balance Sheet At
       Variance 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31,  December 31,  Variance  or Change
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021  2020  or Change
 Pct. 
Assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,991   $ 129,694   $ (20,703 )   -16.0 %
Securities available for sale   1,778,970     1,695,893     83,077     4.9 %
Securities held to maturity   27,168     29,549     (2,381 )   -8.1 %
Loans held-for-sale   5,172     12,601     (7,429 )   -59.0 %
Loans receivable   4,798,239     4,828,634     (30,395 )   -0.6 %
Less allowance for credit losses on loans   (63,762 )   (63,386 )   (376 )   0.6 %
Net loans receivable   4,734,477     4,765,248     (30,771 )   -0.6 %
Premises and equipment   60,360     61,181     (821 )   -1.3 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   45,578     45,578     -     0.0 %
Accrued interest receivable   20,562     19,826     736     3.7 %
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     -     0.0 %
Core deposit intangible   3,888     4,151     (263 )   -6.3 %
Bank owned life insurance   281,765     280,235     1,530     0.5 %
Deferred income taxes, net   32,230     30,846     1,384     4.5 %
Other real estate owned   178     178     -     0.0 %
Other assets   47,760     49,278     (1,518 )   -3.1 %
Total assets $ 7,357,994   $ 7,335,153   $ 22,841     0.3 %
                         
Liabilities                        
Deposits $ 5,374,452   $ 5,312,613   $ 61,839     1.2 %
Borrowings   865,763     865,651     112     0.0 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   15,300     16,100     (800 )   -5.0 %
Other liabilities   38,667     48,448     (9,781 )   -20.2 %
Total liabilities   6,294,182     6,242,812     51,370     0.8 %
                         
Stockholders' Equity                        
Common stock   820     849     (29 )   -3.4 %
Paid-in capital   691,280     724,389     (33,109 )   -4.6 %
Retained earnings   397,594     388,376     9,218     2.4 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (27,239 )   (27,726 )   487     -1.8 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,357     6,453     (5,096 )   -79.0 %
Total stockholders' equity   1,063,812     1,092,341     (28,529 )   -2.6 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,357,994   $ 7,335,153   $ 22,841     0.3 %
                         
Consolidated capital ratios                        
Equity to assets   14.46 %   14.89 %   -0.43 %      
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   11.89 %   12.32 %   -0.44 %      
                         
Share data                        
Outstanding shares   81,943     84,938     (2,995 )   -3.5 %
Book value per share $ 12.98   $ 12.86   $ 0.12     0.9 %
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.36   $ 10.33   $ 0.03     0.3 %

_______________________
(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)  Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Summary Income Statement For the three months ended
       Variance
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31,
 December 31,
 Variance
 or Change
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021
 2020
 or Change
 Pct.
Interest income                        
Loans $ 49,307   $ 49,466   $ (159 )   -0.3 %
Taxable investment securities   7,891     7,707     184     2.4 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   410     433     (23 )   -5.3 %
Other interest-earning assets   705     787     (82 )   -10.4 %
Total Interest Income   58,313     58,393     (80 )   -0.1 %
                         
Interest expense                        
Deposits   6,670     8,647     (1,977 )   -22.9 %
Borrowings   4,012     5,193     (1,181 )   -22.7 %
Total interest expense   10,682     13,840     (3,158 )   -22.8 %
Net interest income   47,631     44,553     3,078     6.9 %
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   1,126     (1,365 )   2,491     182.5 %
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)
credit losses 		  46,505     45,918     587     1.3 %
                         
Non-interest income                        
Fees and service charges   1,325     1,896     (571 )   -30.1 %
Gain on sale and call of securities   18     813     (795 )   -97.8 %
Gain on sale of loans   943     2,378     (1,435 )   -60.3 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,530     1,596     (66 )   -4.1 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   456     404     52     12.9 %
Other income   1,194     67     1,127     1682.1 %
Total non-interest income   5,466     7,154     (1,688 )   -23.6 %
                         
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   16,965     17,081     (116 )   -0.7 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   3,433     3,120     313     10.0 %
Equipment and systems   3,823     3,902     (79 )   -2.0 %
Advertising and marketing   567     513     54     10.5 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   488     490     (2 )   -0.4 %
Directors' compensation   748     748     -     0.0 %
Debt extinguishment expenses   -     796     (796 )   -100.0 %
Other expense   3,792     3,860     (68 )   -1.8 %
Total non-interest expense   29,816     30,510     (694 )   -2.3 %
Income before income taxes   22,155     22,562     (407 )   -1.8 %
Income taxes   5,732     5,614     118     2.1 %
Net income $ 16,423   $ 16,948   $ (525 )   -3.1 %
                         
Net income per common share (EPS)                        
Basic $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.00        
Diluted $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.00        
                         
Dividends declared                        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.09   $ 0.08   $ 0.01        
Cash dividends declared $ 7,205   $ 6,706   $ 499        
Dividend payout ratio   43.9 %   39.6 %   4.3 %      
                         
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding 		                       
Basic   80,673     85,120     (4,447 )      
Diluted   80,690     85,123     (4,433 )      
                         


  For the three months ended
       Variance
Average Balance Sheet Data March 31,
 December 31,
 Variance
 or Change
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021
 2020
 or Change
 Pct.
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,816,592   $ 4,871,268   $ (54,676 )   -1.1 %
Taxable investment securities   1,674,223     1,544,095     130,128     8.4 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   73,573     79,044     (5,471 )   -6.9 %
Other interest-earning assets   169,291     266,114     (96,823 )   -36.4 %
Total interest-earning assets   6,733,679     6,760,521     (26,842 )   -0.4 %
Non-interest-earning assets   617,440     632,084     (14,644 )   -2.3 %
Total assets $ 7,351,119   $ 7,392,605   $ (41,486 )   -0.6 %
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Deposits:                        
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,831,617   $ 1,683,222   $ 148,395     8.8 %
Savings   1,084,981     1,058,675     26,306     2.5 %
Certificates of deposit   1,904,234     1,899,406     4,828     0.3 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,820,832     4,641,303     179,529     3.9 %
Borrowings:                        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   865,690     1,057,958     (192,268 )   -18.2 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,686,522     5,699,261     (12,739 )   -0.2 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   525,018     502,479     22,539     4.5 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   57,018     73,683     (16,665 )   -22.6 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   582,036     576,162     5,874     1.0 %
Total liabilities   6,268,558     6,275,423     (6,865 )   -0.1 %
Stockholders' equity   1,082,561     1,117,182     (34,621 )   -3.1 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,351,119   $ 7,392,605   $ (41,486 )   -0.6 %
                         
Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities		   118.41 %   118.62 %   -0.21 %   -0.2 %
                         


  For the three months ended
      
  March 31,
 December 31,
 Variance
Performance Ratio Highlights 2021 2020 or Change
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.09 %   4.06 %   0.03 %
Taxable investment securities   1.89 %   2.00 %   -0.11 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.23 %   2.19 %   0.04 %
Other interest-earning assets   1.67 %   1.18 %   0.49 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.46 %   3.45 %   0.01 %
                   
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand   0.34 %   0.47 %   -0.13 %
Savings   0.21 %   0.33 %   -0.12 %
Certificates of deposit   0.96 %   1.22 %   -0.26 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   0.55 %   0.75 %   -0.20 %
Borrowings:                  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1.85 %   1.96 %   -0.11 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.75 %   0.97 %   -0.22 %
                   
Interest rate spread (2)   2.71 %   2.48 %   0.23 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.83 %   2.64 %   0.19 %
                   
Non-interest income to average assets
(annualized)		   0.30 %   0.39 %   -0.09 %
Non-interest expense to average assets
(annualized)		   1.62 %   1.65 %   -0.03 %
                   
Efficiency ratio (4)   56.15 %   59.01 %   -2.86 %
                   
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.89 %   0.92 %   -0.03 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   6.07 %   6.07 %   0.00 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   7.57 %   7.52 %   0.05 %

_______________________
(1)  The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)  Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)  Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)  Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)  Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis  
                               
Summary Balance Sheet At 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31,  December 31,  September 30,
 June 30,
 March 31,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021  2020  2020
 2020
 2020
Assets                              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,991   $ 129,694   $ 145,818   $ 180,967   $ 59,452  
Securities available for sale   1,778,970     1,695,893     1,508,542     1,385,703     1,476,344  
Securities held to maturity   27,168     29,549     31,576     32,556     34,618  
Loans held-for-sale   5,172     12,601     20,170     20,789     11,245  
Loans receivable   4,798,239     4,828,634     4,954,750     4,498,397     4,562,512  
Less allowance for credit losses on loans   (63,762 )   (63,386 )   (64,860 )   (37,327 )   (37,191 )
Net loans receivable   4,734,477     4,765,248     4,889,890     4,461,070     4,525,321  
Premises and equipment   60,360     61,181     61,808     57,389     58,985  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   45,578     45,578     55,118     58,654     59,324  
Accrued interest receivable   20,562     19,826     20,368     17,373     19,036  
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895  
Core deposit intangible   3,888     4,151     4,420     3,995     4,242  
Bank owned life insurance   281,765     280,235     278,639     262,380     260,843  
Deferred income taxes, net   32,230     30,846     33,319     25,480     27,150  
Other real estate owned   178     178     178     178     178  
Other assets   47,760     49,278     49,468     40,746     26,200  
Total assets $ 7,357,994   $ 7,335,153   $ 7,310,209   $ 6,758,175   $ 6,773,833  
                               
Liabilities                              
Deposits $ 5,374,452   $ 5,312,613   $ 5,039,912   $ 4,430,282   $ 4,253,254  
Borrowings   865,763     865,651     1,077,540     1,173,165     1,384,025  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   15,300     16,100     17,008     16,569     16,492  
Other liabilities   38,667     48,448     51,689     53,982     50,390  
Total liabilities   6,294,182     6,242,812     6,186,149     5,673,998     5,704,161  
                               
Stockholders' Equity                              
Common stock   820     849     895     837     837  
Paid-in capital   691,280     724,389     769,269     722,871     721,474  
Retained earnings   397,594     388,376     378,134     387,911     380,671  
Unearned ESOP shares   (27,239 )   (27,726 )   (28,212 )   (28,699 )   (29,185 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   1,357     6,453     3,974     1,257     (4,125 )
Total stockholders' equity   1,063,812     1,092,341     1,124,060     1,084,177     1,069,672  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,357,994   $ 7,335,153   $ 7,310,209   $ 6,758,175   $ 6,773,833  
                               
Consolidated capital ratios                              
Equity to assets   14.46 %   14.89 %   15.38 %   16.04 %   15.79 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   11.89 %   12.32 %   12.81 %   13.29 %   13.03 %
                               
Share data                              
Outstanding shares   81,943     84,938     89,510     83,663     83,664  
Book value per share $ 12.98   $ 12.86   $ 12.56   $ 12.96   $ 12.79  
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.36   $ 10.33   $ 10.15   $ 10.39   $ 10.21  

_______________________
(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)  Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


  At
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights March 31,
 December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30,
 March 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021
 2020
 2020
 2020
 2020
Cash and cash equivalents                              
Cash and due from depository institutions $ 20,502   $ 23,968   $ 18,628   $ 20,391   $ 20,200  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   88,489     105,726     127,190     160,576     39,252  
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 108,991   $ 129,694   $ 145,818   $ 180,967   $ 59,452  
                               
Securities available for sale                              
Debt securities:                              
Municipal and state obligations $ 43,060   $ 47,763   $ 50,877   $ 54,054   $ 58,151  
Asset-backed securities   250,741     255,407     258,801     172,447     169,102  
Collateralized loan obligations   169,776     196,685     196,398     193,788     189,565  
Corporate bonds   173,462     167,168     122,276     143,639     163,715  
Trust preferred securities   2,881     2,866     2,773     2,627     2,852  
Debt securities   639,920     669,889     631,125     566,555     583,385  
                               
Mortgage-backed securities:                              
Collateralized mortgage obligations   16,800     20,510     25,770     30,903     34,671  
Residential pass-through securities   806,655     705,991     625,715     561,954     607,113  
Commercial pass-through securities   315,595     299,503     225,932     226,291     251,175  
Mortgage-backed securities   1,139,050     1,026,004     877,417     819,148     892,959  
  Total securities available for sale $ 1,778,970   $ 1,695,893   $ 1,508,542   $ 1,385,703   $ 1,476,344  
                               
Securities held to maturity                              
Debt securities:                              
Municipal and state obligations $ 27,168   $ 29,549   $ 31,576   $ 32,556   $ 34,618  
  Total securities held to maturity $ 27,168   $ 29,549   $ 31,576   $ 32,556   $ 34,618  
                               
    Total securities $ 1,806,138   $ 1,725,442   $ 1,540,118   $ 1,418,259   $ 1,510,962  
                               


  At
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights March 31,
 December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30,
 March 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021
 2020
 2020
 2020
 2020
Loan portfolio composition:                              
Commercial loans:                              
Multi-family $ 2,055,396   $ 2,076,483   $ 2,110,300   $ 2,059,568   $ 1,879,907  
Nonresidential   1,110,765     1,123,695     1,124,330     960,853     1,202,652  
Commercial business   183,181     202,010     255,888     138,788     73,922  
Construction   95,533     90,398     79,178     20,961     17,880  
Total commercial loans   3,444,875     3,492,586     3,569,696     3,180,170     3,174,361  
One- to four-family residential mortgage loans   1,323,485     1,305,351     1,353,197     1,273,022     1,338,099  
Consumer loans:                              
Home equity loans and lines of credit   59,721     65,298     71,540     82,920     87,909  
Other consumer loans   3,445     4,123     4,136     3,991     4,604  
Total consumer loans   63,166     69,421     75,676     86,911     92,513  
 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   4,831,526     4,867,358     4,998,569     4,540,103     4,604,973  
Unaccreted yield adjustments   (33,287 )   (38,724 )   (43,819 )   (41,706 )   (42,461 )
 Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments   4,798,239     4,828,634     4,954,750     4,498,397     4,562,512  
Less allowance for credit losses on loans   (63,762 )   (63,386 )   (64,860 )   (37,327 )   (37,191 )
    Net loans receivable $ 4,734,477   $ 4,765,248   $ 4,889,890   $ 4,461,070   $ 4,525,321  
                               
Loan portfolio allocation:                              
Commercial loans:                              
Multi-family   42.5 %   42.7 %   42.2 %   45.3 %   40.8 %
Nonresidential   23.0 %   23.1 %   22.5 %   21.2 %   26.1 %
Commercial business   3.8 %   4.2 %   5.1 %   3.1 %   1.6 %
Construction   2.0 %   1.8 %   1.6 %   0.4 %   0.4 %
Total commercial loans   71.3 %   71.8 %   71.4 %   70.0 %   68.9 %
One- to four-family residential mortgage loans   27.4 %   26.8 %   27.1 %   28.1 %   29.1 %
Consumer loans:                              
Home equity loans and lines of credit   1.2 %   1.3 %   1.4 %   1.8 %   1.9 %
Other consumer loans   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %
Total consumer loans   1.3 %   1.4 %   1.5 %   1.9 %   2.0 %
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
                               
Asset quality:                              
Nonperforming assets:                              
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ 2   $ -   $ 238   $ 5   $ 12  
Nonaccrual loans   71,416     71,472     44,837     36,691     35,384  
Total nonperforming loans   71,418     71,472     45,075     36,696     35,396  
Other real estate owned   178     178     178     178     178  
Total nonperforming assets $ 71,596   $ 71,650   $ 45,253   $ 36,874   $ 35,574  
                               
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)   1.49 %   1.48 %   0.91 %   0.82 %   0.78 %
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)   0.97 %   0.98 %   0.62 %   0.55 %   0.53 %
                               
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):                              
ACL to total loans   1.32 %   1.30 %   1.30 %   0.82 %   0.81 %
ACL to nonperforming loans   89.28 %   88.69 %   143.89 %   101.72 %   105.07 %
Net charge offs $ 750   $ 109   $ 67   $ 38   $ 16  
Average net charge off rate (annualized)   0.06 %   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
                               


  At
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights March 31,
 December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30,
 March 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021
 2020
 2020
 2020
 2020
Funding by type:                              
Deposits:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 545,746   $ 518,828   $ 487,710   $ 419,138   $ 321,824  
Interest-bearing demand   1,923,184     1,752,699     1,561,135     1,264,151     1,134,420  
Savings   1,105,481     1,075,122     1,025,245     906,597     848,950  
Certificates of deposit   1,800,041     1,965,964     1,965,822     1,840,396     1,948,060  
Interest-bearing deposits   4,828,706     4,793,785     4,552,202     4,011,144     3,931,430  
Total deposits   5,374,452     5,312,613     5,039,912     4,430,282     4,253,254  
                               
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   865,763     865,651     1,077,540     1,167,429     1,177,319  
Overnight borrowings   -     -     -     -     200,000  
Depositor sweep accounts   -     -     -     5,736     6,706  
Total borrowings   865,763     865,651     1,077,540     1,173,165     1,384,025  
                               
  Total funding $ 6,240,215   $ 6,178,264   $ 6,117,452   $ 5,603,447   $ 5,637,279  
                               
Loans as a % of deposits   88.2 %   89.9 %   97.4 %   101.2 %   106.7 %
Deposits as a % of total funding   86.1 %   86.0 %   82.4 %   79.1 %   75.4 %
Borrowings as a % of total funding   13.9 %   14.0 %   17.6 %   20.9 %   24.6 %
                               
Funding by source:                              
Retail funding:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 545,746   $ 518,828   $ 487,710   $ 419,138   $ 321,824  
Interest-bearing demand   1,923,184     1,752,699     1,561,135     1,264,151     1,134,420  
Savings   1,105,481     1,075,122     1,025,245     906,597     848,950  
Certificates of deposit   1,508,494     1,658,277     1,775,189     1,773,257     1,833,081  
Total retail deposits   5,082,905     5,004,926     4,849,279     4,363,143     4,138,275  
Depositor sweep accounts   -     -     -     5,736     6,706  
Total retail funding   5,082,905     5,004,926     4,849,279     4,368,879     4,144,981  
                               
Wholesale funding:                              
Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 32,952   $ 43,112   $ 57,251   $ 35,760   $ 33,608  
Certificates of deposit (brokered)   258,595     264,575     133,382     31,379     81,371  
Total wholesale deposits   291,547     307,687     190,633     67,139     114,979  
FHLB advances   865,763     865,651     1,077,540     1,167,429     1,177,319  
Overnight borrowings   -     -     -     -     200,000  
Total wholesale funding   1,157,310     1,173,338     1,268,173     1,234,568     1,492,298  
                               
Total funding $ 6,240,215   $ 6,178,264   $ 6,117,452   $ 5,603,447   $ 5,637,279  
                               
Retail funding as a % of total funding   81.5 %   81.0 %   79.3 %   78.0 %   73.5 %
Wholesale funding as a % of total funding   18.5 %   19.0 %   20.7 %   22.0 %   26.5 %
                               


Summary Income Statement For the three months ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31,
 December 31,
 September 30, June 30, March 31,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2020
 2020 2020
 2020
Interest income                              
Loans $ 49,307   $ 49,466   $ 52,180   $ 46,192   $ 46,603  
Taxable investment securities   7,891     7,707     7,336     9,769     10,526  
Tax-exempt investment securities   410     433     454     487     547  
Other interest-earning assets   705     787     914     903     1,100  
Total interest income   58,313     58,393     60,884     57,351     58,776  
                               
Interest expense                              
Deposits   6,670     8,647     11,062     12,439     14,768  
Borrowings   4,012     5,193     5,660     4,462     6,398  
Total interest expense   10,682     13,840     16,722     16,901     21,166  
Net interest income   47,631     44,553     44,162     40,450     37,610  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   1,126     (1,365 )   4,059     174     6,270  
Net interest income after provision for
(reversal of) credit losses 		  46,505     45,918     40,103     40,276     31,340  
                               
Non-interest income                              
Fees and service charges   1,325     1,896     1,076     1,696     1,338  
Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities   18     813     (377 )   19     2,234  
Gain on sale of loans   943     2,378     1,890     1,348     565  
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,530     1,596     1,596     1,537     1,532  
Electronic banking fees and charges   456     404     405     325     309  
Bargain purchase gain   -     -     3,053     -     -  
Other income   1,194     67     90     77     223  
Total non-interest income   5,466     7,154     7,733     5,002     6,201  
                               
Non-interest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits   16,965     17,081     16,977     15,527     15,537  
Net occupancy expense of premises   3,433     3,120     3,122     2,688     2,685  
Equipment and systems   3,823     3,902     3,570     2,948     2,672  
Advertising and marketing   567     513     500     751     612  
Federal deposit insurance premium   488     490     472     286     -  
Directors' compensation   748     748     748     769     771  
Merger-related expenses   -     -     4,349     447     285  
Debt extinguishment expenses   -     796     -     -     2,156  
Other expense   3,792     3,860     3,835     3,475     3,344  
Total non-interest expense   29,816     30,510     33,573     26,891     28,062  
Income before income taxes   22,155     22,562     14,263     18,387     9,479  
Income taxes   5,732     5,614     2,884     4,698     225  
Net income $ 16,423   $ 16,948   $ 11,379   $ 13,689   $ 9,254  
                               
Net income per common share (EPS)                              
Basic $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.17   $ 0.11  
Diluted $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.17   $ 0.11  
                               
Dividends declared                              
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.09   $ 0.08   $ 0.08   $ 0.08   $ 0.08  
Cash dividends declared $ 7,205   $ 6,706   $ 6,917   $ 6,449   $ 6,479  
Dividend payout ratio   43.9 %   39.6 %   60.8 %   47.1 %   70.0 %
                               
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding 		                             
Basic   80,673     85,120     86,008     80,678     81,339  
Diluted   80,690     85,123     86,009     80,680     81,358  


  For the three months ended  
Average Balance Sheet Data March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020  
Assets                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,816,592   $ 4,871,268   $ 4,958,293   $ 4,567,229   $ 4,503,996  
Taxable investment securities   1,674,223     1,544,095     1,350,511     1,369,014     1,406,973  
Tax-exempt investment securities   73,573     79,044     82,603     89,263     101,771  
Other interest-earning assets   169,291     266,114     247,543     141,964     104,241  
Total interest-earning assets   6,733,679     6,760,521     6,638,950     6,167,470     6,116,981  
Non-interest-earning assets   617,440     632,084     624,252     605,876     598,335  
Total assets $ 7,351,119   $ 7,392,605   $ 7,263,202   $ 6,773,346   $ 6,715,316  
                               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,831,617   $ 1,683,222   $ 1,464,238   $ 1,189,044   $ 1,112,080  
Savings   1,084,981     1,058,675     1,006,075     876,580     838,501  
Certificates of deposit   1,904,234     1,899,406     1,988,689     1,879,039     2,004,785  
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,820,832     4,641,303     4,459,002     3,944,663     3,955,366  
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   865,690     1,057,958     1,130,836     1,202,522     1,208,627  
Other borrowings   -     -     3,568     96,770     87,072  
Total borrowings   865,690     1,057,958     1,134,404     1,299,292     1,295,699  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,686,522     5,699,261     5,593,406     5,243,955     5,251,065  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits   525,018     502,479     479,141     380,067     317,530  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   57,018     73,683     79,620     72,007     55,456  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   582,036     576,162     558,761     452,074     372,986  
Total liabilities   6,268,558     6,275,423     6,152,167     5,696,029     5,624,051  
Stockholders' equity   1,082,561     1,117,182     1,111,035     1,077,317     1,091,265  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,351,119   $ 7,392,605   $ 7,263,202   $ 6,773,346   $ 6,715,316  
                               
Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities		   118.41 %   118.62 %   118.69 %   117.61 %   116.49 %


  For the three months ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Performance Ratio Highlights 2021
 2020 2020 2020 2020
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.09 %   4.06 %   4.21 %   4.05 %   4.14 %
Taxable investment securities   1.89 %   2.00 %   2.17 %   2.85 %   2.99 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.23 %   2.19 %   2.20 %   2.18 %   2.15 %
Other interest-earning assets   1.67 %   1.18 %   1.48 %   2.54 %   4.22 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.46 %   3.45 %   3.67 %   3.72 %   3.84 %
                               
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand   0.34 %   0.47 %   0.60 %   0.72 %   1.17 %
Savings   0.21 %   0.33 %   0.57 %   0.81 %   0.85 %
Certificates of deposit   0.96 %   1.22 %   1.50 %   1.82 %   1.94 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   0.55 %   0.75 %   0.99 %   1.26 %   1.49 %
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1.85 %   1.96 %   2.00 %   1.47 %   2.03 %
Other borrowings   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.04 %   0.13 %   1.17 %
Total borrowings   1.85 %   1.96 %   2.00 %   1.37 %   1.98 %
 Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.75 %   0.97 %   1.20 %   1.29 %   1.61 %
                               
Interest rate spread (2)   2.71 %   2.48 %   2.47 %   2.43 %   2.23 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.83 %   2.64 %   2.66 %   2.62 %   2.46 %
                               
Non-interest income to average assets
(annualized)		   0.30 %   0.39 %   0.43 %   0.30 %   0.37 %
Non-interest expense to average assets
(annualized)		   1.62 %   1.65 %   1.85 %   1.59 %   1.67 %
                               
Efficiency ratio (4)   56.15 %   59.01 %   64.69 %   59.16 %   64.05 %
                               
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.89 %   0.92 %   0.63 %   0.81 %   0.55 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   6.07 %   6.07 %   4.10 %   5.08 %   3.39 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   7.57 %   7.52 %   5.08 %   6.35 %   4.23 %

_______________________
(1)  The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)  Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)  Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)  Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended
(Dollars in Thousands, March 31, December 31,
 September 30, June 30, March 31,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021
 2020 2020 2020 2020
Adjusted net income:                              
Net income (GAAP) $ 16,423   $ 16,948   $ 11,379   $ 13,689   $ 9,254  
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:                              
Bargain purchase gain   -     -     (3,053 )   -     -  
Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans   -     -     3,563     -     -  
Merger-related expenses   -     -     3,123     426     269  
Branch consolidation expenses   264     243     -     -     -  
Net effect of sales and calls of securities   (13 )   (571 )   -     -     (1,575 )
Debt extinguishment expenses   -     559     -     -     1,520  
Reversal of income tax valuation allowance   -     (523 )   -     -     (591 )
Tax benefit arising from adoption of the
CARES Act provisions		   -     -     -     -     (1,624 )
Net effect of sales of other assets   (587 )   -     -     -     -  
Net income (non-GAAP) $ 16,087   $ 16,656   $ 15,012   $ 14,115   $ 7,253  
                               
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net
revenue: 		                             
Net income (GAAP) $ 16,423   $ 16,948   $ 11,379   $ 13,689   $ 9,254  
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):                              
Provision for income taxes   5,732     5,614     2,884     4,698     225  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   1,126     (1,365 )   4,059     174     6,270  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 23,281   $ 21,197   $ 18,322   $ 18,561   $ 15,749  
                               
Adjusted earnings per share:                              
Weighted average common shares - basic   80,673     85,120     86,008     80,678     81,339  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   80,690     85,123     86,009     80,680     81,358  
                               
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.17   $ 0.11  
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.17   $ 0.11  
                               
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.09  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.09  
                               
Adjusted return on average assets:                              
Total average assets $ 7,351,119   $ 7,392,605   $ 7,263,202   $ 6,773,346   $ 6,715,316  
                               
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.89 %   0.92 %   0.63 %   0.81 %   0.55 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.88 %   0.90 %   0.83 %   0.83 %   0.43 %
                               
Adjusted return on average equity:                              
Total average equity $ 1,082,561   $ 1,117,182   $ 1,111,035   $ 1,077,317   $ 1,091,265  
                               
Return on average equity (GAAP)   6.07 %   6.07 %   4.10 %   5.08 %   3.39 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   5.94 %   5.96 %   5.40 %   5.24 %   2.66 %
                               


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended
(Dollars in Thousands, March 31,
 December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30,
 March 31,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021
 2020
 2020
 2020
 2020
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:                              
Total average equity $ 1,082,561   $ 1,117,182   $ 1,111,035   $ 1,077,317   $ 1,091,265  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (4,045 )   (4,317 )   (4,341 )   (4,124 )   (4,408 )
  $ 867,621   $ 901,970   $ 895,799   $ 862,298   $ 875,962  
                               
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   7.57 %   7.52 %   5.08 %   6.35 %   4.23 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity
(non-GAAP)		   7.42 %   7.39 %   6.70 %   6.55 %   3.31 %
                               
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:                              
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 29,816   $ 30,510   $ 33,573   $ 26,891   $ 28,062  
Non-recurring transactions:                              
Merger-related expenses   -     -     (4,349 )   (447 )   (285 )
Branch consolidation expenses   (375 )   (347 )   -     -     -  
Debt extinguishment expenses   -     (796 )   -     -     (2,156 )
  Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,441   $ 29,367   $ 29,224   $ 26,444   $ 25,621  
                               
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)   1.62 %   1.65 %   1.85 %   1.59 %   1.67 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.60 %   1.59 %   1.61 %   1.56 %   1.53 %
                               
Adjusted efficiency ratio:                              
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,441   $ 29,367   $ 29,224   $ 26,444   $ 25,621  
                               
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 47,631   $ 44,553   $ 44,162   $ 40,450   $ 37,610  
Total non-interest income (GAAP)   5,466     7,154     7,733     5,002     6,201  
Non-recurring transactions:                              
Net effect of sales and calls of securities   (18 )   (813 )   -     -     (2,234 )
Bargain purchase gain   -     -     (3,053 )   -     -  
Net effect of sales of other assets   (837 )   -     -     -     -  
  Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 52,242   $ 50,894   $ 48,842   $ 45,452   $ 41,577  
                               
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   56.15 %   59.01 %   64.69 %   59.16 %   64.05 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   56.36 %   57.70 %   59.83 %   58.18 %   61.62 %
                               

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500


