Lake Vermilion creel survey to begin May 15

Anglers fishing Lake Vermilion this summer may be asked to participate in the lake’s first creel survey since 2015.

Beginning with the walleye opener on Saturday, May 15, and through the end of September, creel clerks from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be traveling the lake by boat to interview anglers about their harvest.

During the interviews, the creel clerks will ask anglers a few questions about their fishing trip for that day and record information on the fish species caught. Creel clerks may ask to record measurements of fish that anglers keep. Additionally, DNR pilots and a local contractor will conduct aerial boat counts to obtain information on angling effort.

Fisheries managers rely on creel surveys to collect information on fishing pressure, catch, harvest, and size distribution of several important fish species in Lake Vermilion. This information, when combined with scientific data collected during standard fisheries population assessments, is used to make informed fisheries management decisions.

Angler participation is an essential part of this study, so the DNR is asking anglers to be patient with the creel clerks and provide information that is as accurate as possible. Since 1984, 12 creel surveys have been conducted on Lake Vermilion.

For additional information or questions contact Matt Hennen at the DNR Tower area fisheries office: 218-300-7810 or [email protected].