State Board of Education Adds Members to Normandy Joint Executive Governing Board

The State Board of Education today issued a proclamation to add two members to the Normandy Schools Collaborative (NSC) Joint Executive Governing Board (JEGB) — William H. Humphrey and Michael W. Jones. These new members begin their service on the JEGB effective immediately. The State Board’s proclamation also dictates the JEGB will reorganize and determine the JEGB leadership within 14 days.

“Both William and Mike are well-respected in the Normandy community for their demonstrated leadership,” said Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Margie Vandeven. “I thank them for agreeing to serve on the JEGB at this important juncture in the district’s path to improvement. We also appreciate the ongoing, passionate conversation had today by our State Board of Education about governance in the NSC and the best way to move forward to benefit the students in Normandy.”

Humphrey recently retired from his position as a district executive with the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. A resident of the district, Humphrey previously served for seven years as a member of the board of education in Normandy, and his two children are Normandy graduates. He has been an active member of multiple organizations and boards in the area, with a commitment to youth development in his community.

Jones served as a member of the State Board of Education from 2011-2020. He served as senior policy adviser to St. Louis County Executive Charlie A. Dooley from 2005-2015. He also previously served as Executive Director of the Greater St. Louis Regional Empowerment Zone and was Chief of Staff and Deputy Mayor for Development for St. Louis Mayor Clarence Harmon. In the 1980s, Jones was a member of the St. Louis Board of Alderman and was Executive Director of the St. Louis Housing Authority.

Other JEGB members currently include:

Sara Foster

Anthony Neal

Karen Pierre

Sheila Grimes Williams

Ronald Roberts

The JEGB and the NSC were initially created in 2014 when the State Board lapsed the Normandy School District, and the district was reorganized under state authority. The NSC is currently provisionally accredited, and the JEGB is charged with providing leadership and governance to set academic achievement expectations and a timeline for reaching full accreditation.

