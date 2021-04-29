Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor McKee, DEM, Local Officials and Partners To Mark Arbor Day in East Providence with Awards, Tree Planting

PROVIDENCE – Tomorrow, in observance of Arbor Day, Governor Dan McKee will be joined by Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Director Janet Coit, the RI Tree Council, the City of East Providence, National Grid and other partners at a special celebration in East Providence to mark the 134th anniversary of Arbor Day in Rhode Island. The ceremony will also include Tree City and Tree Campus USA award presentations and the ceremonial planting of a tulip tree at Hull Street Park. Fifteen evergreen and shade trees have been planted at the park to commemorate the day.

WHO: Dan McKee, Governor Janet Coit, Director of Department of Environmental Management Roberto DaSilva, Mayor of East Providence Doris Alberg, Chair of the RI Tree Council John Campanini, Technical Director of the RI Tree Council Students and teachers from Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School

WHEN: Friday, April 30, 2021 - 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Grounds of Hull Street Park North Hull Street East Providence, RI

For decades, Arbor Day observances have recognized trees as living witnesses to the events and lives that have shaped our nation, our state, and our communities. Arbor Day provides an opportunity to educate citizens and children about what valuable resource trees are in terms of our health, our economy, and our quality of life.

