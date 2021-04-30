Boyd-Panciera to help families with FEMA paperwork to help pay funeral costs for COVID-19 related deaths
FEMA is providing financial assistance for funeral expenses related to COVID-19 deaths that occurred after 1/20/20 to help ease some financial burden & stress.
We are happy to assist all families with navigating the completion of the necessary documents for this program at no charge.”HOLLYWOOD , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEMA will begin providing financial assistance for funeral expenses related to COVID-19 deaths that occurred after Jan. 20, 2020 to help ease some of the financial burden and stress caused by the pandemic. FEMA will begin accepting the applications on Mon., April 12, 2021. Since the paperwork may be complicated for some, Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care will help families fill out the necessary paperwork at no charge, regardless if you used Boyd-Panciera or another funeral home. Tiffany Panciera, representing Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, said the financial assistance will be of great benefit to the families and our community. “COVID 19 impacted our community greatly. Families lost loved ones unexpectedly and were burdened with funeral expenses without warning. This aid is exactly what our community needs to give back to families that were met by this pandemic,” Panciera said. In order for Boyd-Panciera to help individuals fill out the forms, they will need the official death certificate, funeral expense documents, and proof of funds/assistance received from other sources. Recipients will receive the financial assistance by mail or by direct deposit. There are two Boyd-Panciera locations that will be assisting families with the FEMA paperwork:
— Tiffany Panciera
• 6400 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33024 | 954-989-9900
• 1600 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 | 954-983-6400
Families can call to set up a time to meet at their chosen location to complete the FEMA paperwork. “We are happy to assist all families with navigating the completion of the necessary documents for this program at no charge. This small gesture is our way to help make the community stronger during this challenging time,” Panciera said.
PRESS CONTACT
Mark Anthony Panciera
Boyd-Panciera markanthony@bpfamilycare.com
954-471-9967
Mark Anthony Panciera
Boyd-Panciera
+1 954-471-9967
markanthony@bpfamilycare.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook