Districtwide Highway Line Painting Project to Begin on I-81 in Franklin County, and I-83 in York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a highway line painting project is set to begin Sunday night on Interstate 81 in Franklin County, and Interstate 83 in York County.

This work is part of districtwide line painting contract covering interstates and other high-volume roadways in the south central PennDOT region that includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.

Work on I-81 and I-83 will take about a week to complete. The contractor then will move operations to interstates elsewhere in the region. That work should take two-to-three weeks to complete, after which line painting will be moved to non-interstate routes.

Interstate work will be performed from 9 PM to 6 AM Sunday night through Friday morning, with the exception of a section of I-83 from Exit 8 (Route 216/Glen Rock) to the Maryland border, where work will be from 9 PM to 4:30 AM. There will be short-term lane closures during these mobile operations.

Work on non-interstates will be outside the peak hours of 6 and 9 AM, and 3 and 6 PM.

This project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

DeAngelo Contracting Services, LLC, of Hazelton is the prime contractor in this $1,341,513 contract.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018