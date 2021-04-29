I-76 West to Close This Weekend, I-76 East to Close at Night Next Week for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

04/29/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 will be closed this weekend, and eastbound I-76 will close two nights next week for viaduct construction between Interstate 676 and University Avenue in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Friday, April 30, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 Monday, May 3, westbound I-76 will be closed between University Avenue and I-676 for pavement grinding. Westbound I-76 traffic coming from New Jersey will be detoured north on Interstate 95 and west on I-676 to westbound I-76. Local traffic heading to westbound I-76 from east of University Avenue will follow local detours;

Monday, May 3, through Wednesday, May 5, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the westbound off-ramp to 30th Street will be closed for installation of electrical conduit. Motorists will be detoured east on I-676, exit at 23rd Street, turn left on 22nd Street, then left on the ramp to I-676 west and take I-76 east and exit at 30th Street;

Wednesday, May 5, and Thursday, May 6, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be closed between 30th Street and South Street for installation of electrical conduit. Eastbound I-76 traffic will exit at 30th Street, follow 30th Street to a left on Chestnut Street, then turn right onto Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street;

Wednesday, May 5, through Saturday, May 8, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane from University Avenue to I-676 for pavement joint sealing and line striping. Westbound ramps at University Avenue, South Street, 30th Street and I-676 will be closed periodically and motorists will follow local detours; and

Wednesday, May 5, through Sunday, May 9, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between I-676 and University Avenue for pavement joint sealing and line striping. The eastbound ramps at 30th Street, Walnut Street, and South Street also will be closed periodically, and motorists will follow local detours.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities. All operations are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Repairs to the overhead viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

