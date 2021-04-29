Group Export Agri-Food receives an investment of $11 million to support agri-food exporters

/EIN News/ -- SAINTE-JULIE, Quebec, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Group Export Agri-Food is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ). Announced earlier today by Ministers André Lamontagne and Marie-Claude Bibeau, this agreement entails an additional sum of up to $3 million for the 2020-2021 financial year, as well as an $8 million funding for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 financial years. Of this amount, $4 million will be provided jointly by MAPAQ and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.



“We are very proud of the governments’ renewed confidence in the Group Export," said Martin Lavoie, President and CEO. "The renewal of this long-standing partnership is a demonstration of the excellent work relationship that has been built over the years between the organizations. With the significant enhancement of this partnership, the MAPAQ is sending a clear message to Quebec food and beverage exporters and is helping to provide concrete support for achieving the targets set under the Politique bioalimentaire du Québec and the Group Export's strategic plan to increase agri-food exports to $14 billion by 2025."

The Group Export will also benefit from increased flexibility in the management of the funds invested. Within this framework, the financial assistance will be allocated, on the one hand, to the financing of collective activities in which cohorts of companies participate and, on the other hand, to an offer of financial support for individual export projects, through the Soutien aux exportations bioalimentaires funding program, co-funded by the governments of Canada and Québec.

For Bill Sheehan, Chairman of the Board of the Group Export and Vice-President of E. Gagnon et Fils of Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé, this agreement with MAPAQ demonstrates that the association and its members are an integral part of the Quebec government's export recovery strategy. "These additional investments illustrate the essential complementarity between exports and food autonomy in the current context. Exports play a key role in the growth of Quebec businesses and represent an important tool of wealth creation for all regions of Quebec," said Mr. Sheehan.

In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec's exports to international markets jumped by 11% for an increase of nearly $1 billion. “In many sectors, exports have allowed companies to mitigate the negative effects of the crisis by quickly diversifying their markets and sales sectors," says Mr. Lavoie. "There is no doubt in my mind that exports played a big role in the Quebec agri-food industry’s quick adaptation during the pandemic."

The Group Export is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Created in 1990, the Association has, over the years, developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate market access outside Quebec and internationally for agri-food exporters in Quebec. A privileged link between exporters and markets, an essential bridge between the public sector and industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.

