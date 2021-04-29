Proactive news headlines including American Battery Metals, Plurilock Security Inc, Loop Insights, Silvercorp Metals and MedX Health
/EIN News/ -- New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) files environmental and contruction permits for lithium battery recycling pilot plant in Nevada click here
- Viscount Mining Corp (CVE:VML) (OTCQB:VLMGF) (FRA:7VM) says drilling at Silver Cliff indicates potential for high grade zone outside current resource area click here
- CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) announces commercial installation sale of its CO2 Delivery Solutions system to British Columbia-based licensed cultivator click here
- Hill Street Beverage Company Inc (CVE:BEER)expands board level talent by adding industry veterans Frank Vizcarra and Monica Zaragoza click here
- Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) a ends FY2020 with a strong cash position of C$1.7M as its license revenue climbs click here
- First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) (OTCQX:FFMGF) (FRA:FMG)options additional land package near its Springpole Gold Project click here
- BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) files patent protection for an implant designed to mitigate excess psychedelic dosage effects click here
- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) hails latest drill results from flagship Parbec project, which extend mineralization click here
- MedX Health Corporation (CVE:MDX) (OTCMKTS:MDXHF) (FRA:9MH) sees increased revenues for skin products in 2020 as group continues to expand internationally click here
- American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCQB:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) prepares cathode precursor for production testing as part of lithium-ion battery recycling process click here
- NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) says unaudited preliminary 1Q revenue and gross profit jumped by triple digits year-over-year click here
- Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) teams up with NielsenIQ to give brick-and-mortar retailers tools to create bespoke, data-driven customer experiences click here
- Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) (FRA:S9Y) granted three new exploration permits at Ying project covering areas where 'extensive mineralization' has been hit click here
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) (FRA:GIH) posts first quarter net income of $2.5M and says gold production in-line with quarterly guidance click here
- Dalrada Financial Corp (OTCQB:DFCO) kick-starts development of LikidoHOME Water Heater to boost energy efficiency and cut carbon emissions click here
- Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (CVE:GRG) (FRA:G6A) (OTCQB:GARWF) sees significant gold intervals at the Esperanza property on the Flecha de Oro gold project in Argentina click here
- Predictiv AI Inc (CVE:PAI) (OTCMKTS:INOTF) (FRA:71TA) Weather Telematics road hazard app adopted by Skelton Truck Line click here
- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) granted European patent for its closed loop cannabis extraction process click here
- ESE Entertainment Inc (CVE:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) says esports squad K1CK links up with Portuguese football club to launch worldwide FIFA 21 tournament Click here
- Green Battery Minerals Inc (CVE:GEM) (OTCMKTS:GBMIF) (FRA:BK2P) says large-scale purification process 'going as planned' in bid to build test battery says large-scale purification process 'going as planned' in bid to build test battery Click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (FRA:WNT1) (OTCQB:PLTXF) launches new PlantXpress membership plan Click here
- Essex Minerals Inc (CVE:ESX) (OTCQB:ESXMF) (FRA:EWX1) agrees to acquire its Australian joint venture partner KNX Resources in an all-stock deal Click here
- Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) (OTCPINK:CBGZF) (FRA:C3J) reports new drill results from recently identified gold vein on its Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil Click here
- Vicinity Motor Corp (CVE:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) receives $1.6M-plus purchase agreement from Simcoe County in Ontario for four buses click here
- Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF) issues corporate update highlighting strong FY 2021 revenue thanks to ALPS, plus New York legalization hopes click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com