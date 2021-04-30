Leading U.S. Oil Analysis Lab to Present at STLE International Event

TestOil just announced they will be conducting two presentations at the prestigious STLE International Annual Meeting and Exhibition to be held May 17-20.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, the industry leader in lubricant analysis, just announced they will be conducting two presentations at the prestigious STLE International Annual Meeting and Exhibition held May 17-20. Event sponsors include leaders in the oil and gas industry such as Shell and ExxonMobil and research organizations such as Southwest Research Institute.

Heather Vercillo, TestOil’s Customer Experience and Marketing Coordinator will be the presenter for the two 30-minute sessions, which are as follows:

• Tuesday May 18; 5-5:30: “Visual Cues of Lubrication & Reliability Programs with TestOil PRO” Employees often overlook issues only because they get used to seeing them every day. However, when TestOil PRO field analysts come in with fresh eyes the invisible is glaringly visible; leading to detection and early resolution before major problems ensue. Paradoxically, it’s often the smaller uneventful issues that have a larger impact.

• Wednesday May 19; 12-12:30: “Should I Change My Lubricant When the Color Changes?” This will cover the questions that the presenter and other TestOil staff members have fielded over the years about color change and lubricants. For example: How serious is the issue that is causing a color change? While a very small amount of contaminant can cause a major color change, the situation can’t be accurately assessed without

lab analysis. The session will also explore the various reasons for color change and discuss how to determine if the lubricant is still fit for service.

Vercillo started in an R&D technical operations group at TestOil and moved into a more customer facing role. This broad range of experience has led to an appreciation of researchers and developers and the issues they need to solve by connecting the dots to the shop floor. She is “Executive Designate of the STLE CLS Committee” and has been on the committee for four years.

“TestOil understands that there can be a disconnect between researchers, formulators, and distributors and the end users these sectors serve,” Vercillo explained. “It will be constructive for meeting attendees to understand how their important work is playing out in the real world. We have a lot of variety in our customer base, which gives us an opportunity to work on the ground and see how oil analysis is being applied. Now that TestOil has added onsite services, we truly have a front row seat to the plant floor. This experience has helped us to provide and pioneer solutions—a good example is Material Identification Analysis—this service came about because of a customer need that we recognized.”

TestOil has been collaborating with STLE for decades, offering training classes that prepare participants for STLE certifications and encouraging employees to participate in ways that include board memberships and editorial services. TestOil also participates in the Canton, Ohio STLE Chapter. Vercillo added, “STLE is an incredible organization that puts a high value on learning—this continuous education has always been important to TestOil as well.”

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house, certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit https://testoil.com. Contact: 216-251-2510; sales@testoil.com.

