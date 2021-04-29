FAZE CLAN BUNKER COLLECTION AND OFFICIAL FAZE K1 MERCH AVAILABLE TODAY
EINPresswire.com/ -- FAZE CLAN BUNKER COLLECTION AVAILABLE TODAY AT 12PM PT ALONGSIDE OFFICIAL FAZE K1 MERCHANDISE
THE LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION FEATURES HOODIES, T-SHIRTS, JERSEY, SHORTS, CLOCK, BLANKET + MORE
FaZe Clan, the world's most prominent and influential gaming organization is excited to release their new Bunker collection today at 12pm PT on fazeclan.com.
For this collection, FaZe Clan tapped into their own creative team to showcase the intersection of FaZe Clan’s tactical style and streetwear. JVY creative directed and photographed the collection which was designed primarily by Blazzy who took inspiration from military bunkers and gaming culture as a whole. JVY paid homage to FaZe Clan’s Call of Duty roots by using cold undertones with the imagery and included prominent influencers in the streetwear community to model. Joy Divizn (Phoenix), who has been closely involved in the rollout and creative direction of Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red album and his protege, Lil Homie Anthony, an upcoming figure in the skateboarding and streetwear spaces are featured in the lookbook.
This drop comes on the heels of FaZe Clan welcoming Arizona Cardinals quarterback and first overall NFL draft pick in 2019, Kyler “FaZe K1” Murray, as the newest official member. The collection features hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, jersey, clock, blanket and more ranging from $30-$90 . Alongside the Bunker Collection, official FaZe K1 t-shirt and hoodie ranging from $40-$90 are also available today at fazeclan.com.
About FaZe Clan:
Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of over 350 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr and Lil Yachty. The organization’s unmatched esports division includes nine competitive teams in Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe), VALORANT, Rocket League and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.
