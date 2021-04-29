Load Limits lifted tomorrow on most state highways south of and including US 2 in North Dakota

Effective Friday, April 30, load restrictions will be lift on most state highways south of and including Highway 2 to the South Dakota Border.

Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily as restrictions may change quickly due to weather.

Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or online at travel.dot.nd.gov. Load restriction email updates are also available at dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.