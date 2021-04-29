Associa Colorado Selected to Manage Penterra Plaza

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado continues to grow its client portfolio of luxury high rises with the addition of the Penterra Plaza community located in Denver, Colorado.

Penterra Plaza is a 23-floor high-rise community consisting of 266 units providing luxurious first-class living. Home to individuals looking for luxury living in the metro Denver area, Penterra Plaza provides residents and guest with attention and service from an on-site general manager, assistant general manager, maintenance team, superintendent, and porters, as well as full concierge services. The building hosts a wide range of amenities, including full-service business center, conference rooms, state of the art fitness facility, a community room and sun deck, an entertaining center with kitchen facilities, four elevators, on-site parking, and two guest suites.

“Associa Colorado is excited to partner with the Penterra Plaza association board and serve their residents with the best management and lifestyle services available in Colorado,” stated Kim Corcoran, Associa Colorado president. “Associa Colorado continues to grow our client based by focusing on providing exceptional client services combined with expertise and best practices to every valued community we serve. We are excited to elevate the resident experience for those who call Penterra Plaza home.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

