AG Rosenblum and Multnomah County DA Schmidt Announce Partnership to Investigation Death of Robert Delgado

Today, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced a partnership between both offices to investigate the death of Robert Douglas Delgado.

Both District Attorney Schmidt and Attorney General Rosenblum recognize the importance of always maintaining actual and perceived prosecutorial legitimacy and fairness.

Attorney General Rosenblum will assign an Assistant Attorney General to work with two Multnomah County Deputy District Attorneys to oversee the criminal investigation being conducted. Additional resources from either the Oregon Department of Justice or the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office may be assigned to this investigation if deemed necessary and appropriate by either the Oregon Attorney General or Multnomah County District Attorney.

The shooting of Robert Delgado remains an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Portland Police Bureau with the assistance of the East County Major Crimes Team.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be referred to the prosecution team for legal analysis. It is then expected that a grand jury will be convened to determine whether the officer’s use of deadly force was a legal act of self-defense or defense of others under Oregon law. The findings of the grand jury will be made public at the appropriate time.

The joint prosecution of this matter does not opine on the individual and unique facts existing in this case.

No additional information can be released at this time, and no interviews are being provided.