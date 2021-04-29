East Norriton Township to Restrict U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) for Utility Improvement

04/29/2021

King of Prussia, PA – East Norriton Township is planning a lane closure with flagging on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) between Colonial Drive and Germantown Pike in East Norriton Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, May 10, through Wednesday, May 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for sewer installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

