Letter Opposing Use of “Social Cost” Analysis in Certification of Natural Gas Developments

The Commission has previously and correctly recognized that this is a fatally-flawed concept when it refused “to use ‘social cost of carbon’ analysis or a similar analytical tool to analyze the environmental impacts of greenhouse gas emissions from the construction and operation of the converted [natural gas] facilities.” EarthReports, Inc. v. Fed. Energy Regul. Comm’n, 828 F.3d 949, 956 (D.C. Cir. 2016). The Commission did so because it concluded that the SCC would not be “appropriate or informative” due to three factors: “the lack of consensus on the appropriate discount rate leads to significant variation in output,” the SCC “tool does not measure the actual incremental impacts of a project on the environment,” and “there are no established criteria identifying the monetized values that are to be considered significant for NEPA purposes.” Id. (internal quotation marks omitted). The Commission further observed that “there is no standard methodology to determine how a project’s incremental contribution to [greenhouse gas emissions] would result in physical effects on the environment, either locally or globally.” Id. The D.C. Circuit upheld the Commission’s reasoning and decision on this point. Id. All these concerns remain true today. FERC should not rely on “Social Cost of Carbon” analysis in its certification decisions or any other area.