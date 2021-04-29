Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,003 in the last 365 days.

Letter Opposing Use of “Social Cost” Analysis in Certification of Natural Gas Developments

The Commission has previously and correctly recognized that this is a fatally-flawed concept when it refused “to use ‘social cost of carbon’ analysis or a similar analytical tool to analyze the environmental impacts of greenhouse gas emissions from the construction and operation of the converted [natural gas] facilities.” EarthReports, Inc. v. Fed. Energy Regul. Comm’n, 828 F.3d 949, 956 (D.C. Cir. 2016). The Commission did so because it concluded that the SCC would not be “appropriate or informative” due to three factors: “the lack of consensus on the appropriate discount rate leads to significant variation in output,” the SCC “tool does not measure the actual incremental impacts of a project on the environment,” and “there are no established criteria identifying the monetized values that are to be considered significant for NEPA purposes.” Id. (internal quotation marks omitted). The Commission further observed that “there is no standard methodology to determine how a project’s incremental contribution to [greenhouse gas emissions] would result in physical effects on the environment, either locally or globally.” Id. The D.C. Circuit upheld the Commission’s reasoning and decision on this point. Id. All these concerns remain true today. FERC should not rely on “Social Cost of Carbon” analysis in its certification decisions or any other area.

You just read:

Letter Opposing Use of “Social Cost” Analysis in Certification of Natural Gas Developments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.