QuestionPro Spring XDay 2021 Focuses on Future of Research, Customer Experience and Employee Experience

Free, virtual event features leading experts from major consumer brands, including Amazon, Kellogg’s, Ford and the NBA on research and customer experience

Special fireside chat with AON tackles how to prevent worker burnout

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro, a global leader in online survey and research services today announced the agenda and speaker lineup for its annual customer event, XDay 2021 North America. This free event, taking place online May 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (U.S. Central Time), features panels and fireside chats with industry leaders on a range of topics related to the future of research, customer experience and employee experience.

The event opens with remarks from QuestionPro founder and CEO Vivek Bhaskaran, in which he will unveil a new offer from the company as well as updates to existing products.

Next up is a panel that dives deep into how to ensure consistent customer and brand experiences in today’s multichannel world. Panelists share their perspectives on developing and measuring the customer experience online, in store and at events. The panel features Bill Trovinger, Senior Customer Insights Manager, Private Brands at Amazon; Kyle Hudson, Former Director, Team Marketing & Business Operations for the NBA; and Terah Putman, Director - Next Generation Insights at Kellogg’s. The panel is moderated by QuestionPro’s President of Research & Insights, Dan Fleetwood.

Insights about the customer experience continue with a 1-1 conversation with auto industry veteran Dave Girolamo, who currently heads analytics for QuestionPro’s AutoX, a platform that combines Employee Experience, Customer Experience and Vehicle Quality. Dave has more than 20 years working in the auto industry, including at Ford and Mazda. He will share CX lessons and best practices from an industry known for its consumer marketing success.

The afternoon session features a fireside chat with Andrea O'Leary, Ph.D., Senior Director, Culture & Change at AON that is moderated by Sanja Licina, Ph.D., President of QuestionPro’s Workforce group. The two will discuss the importance of understanding that burnout is more than an employee problem – it’s an organizational problem. Dr. O’Leary will share what AON is doing to address burnout so it can continue to attract and retain top talent.

The event concludes with QuestionPro’s legendary “AMA” (Ask Me Anything) sessions in which attendees are free to pick the brains of QuestionPro’s executive team. Questions have ranged from how to use certain features to challenging company execs to develop or include new features. Such discussion and suggestions have led to new features, including Anchored MaxDiff and Office Hours, a monthly Q&A livestream for QuestionPro users.

The event is free and open to the public. Information and registration is available online at: https://www.questionpro.com/xday/2021/north-america/

Media Contact John Williams, Scoville PR for QuestionPro 206.660.5503, jwilliams@scovillepr.com