UK Charity Go Dharmic Raises over £160K & Provides Aid of Oxygen to INDIA in COVID Pandemic
NGO Ensures Immediate Relief to Thousands & Saving Lives in India's Covid CrisisLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK Charity, Go Dharmic has raised over £160K in the last week, to provide oxygen to India to aid the medical emergency that is worsening due to an acute lack of oxygen supplies. The charity’s volunteers have been risking their own lives, in order to deliver these supplies 24 hrs a day, to those most in need in India’s Covid crisis. Go Dharmic seeks to raise £200k by the end of the week for this campaign to save lives in India.
In Mohali, Punjab, Larice Gabba, Go Dharmic head managed to supply a hundreds of oxygen cylinders and deliver them immediately to stressed hospitals and desperate families requiring assistance. 'These oxygen supplies are literally saving lives as hospitals are turning away people due to the lack of oxygen.'
In Delhi the GD team are now building a temporary hospital with 30 beds with oxygen cylinders and 6 ventilators; while in Kolkata they have been building hospital capacity which will give 100 new beds and 100 cylinders of Oxygen. Not only sourcing in India, orders for 50 oxygen concentrators are being dispatched from the UK.
'This is a critical moment where we have to use our time, energy and financial resources to saving the lives of our brothers and sisters in India. I appeal to everyone in India and abroad to do everything in their power to provide whatever relief they can”.
– GD Founder, Hanuman Dass
Significant donations have also been given by Ram Goyal and Hemraj Goyal Foundation, Estee Advisors and the Super Cool Friends Club.
Other initiatives of the campaign to raise funds & provide emergency supplies, include Krishna Das, a Grammy-nominated singer and Kirtanwalla from New York, who has led a group of singers for GD’s appeal for India.
Link to donate to the Emergency Covid Relief Program:
https://godharmic.enthuse.com/cf/go-dharmic-oxygen-and-medical-support-seva
For Press on further information, images and interviews please contact
Lili Gusto
Head of PR & Communications (for Go Dharmic)
+44(0)7903829846
lili@wordofmouthcommunications.com
About Go Dharmic:
Go Dharmic is an international charity organisation bringing people together to spread love and compassion through social action campaigns. Inspired by ‘Dharma’, volunteers from all backgrounds come together to work on projects for the Environment, Food Poverty, Education, Disaster Relief and much more. Its aim is to bring people together to have ‘compassion in action’, and is set on the three pillars: compassion, volunteers and collaborative partners as a driving force to dharma-to ‘love all’, ‘feed all’ and ‘serve all’.
Throughout the pandemic, Go Dharmic volunteers have distributed over 1 million meals to the homeless, struggling international students, vulnerable school families and to isolated elderly people. They have 10 street food distributions across the UK. Internationally, the charity has served up over 3 million meals worth of food including many disaster relief efforts.
Email: info@godharmic.com Phone: +442071128853
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/godharmic Website: https://www.godharmic.com
--
Lili Gusto
Go Dharmic
+44 7903 829846
lili@wordofmouthcommunications.com