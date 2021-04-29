Dräger’s drug testing devices earn top performance ratings by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Study’s results place Dräger’s oral fluid technology as top performing on the market

/EIN News/ -- Houston, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dräger, an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology, is proud to announce that the Dräger DrugTest 5000 (DDT5000) and Dräger DrugCheck 3000 (DDC3000) received best overall performance ratings in an evaluation report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). The GHSA Board approved the use of National Cooperative Research and Evaluation Program research funding for NHTSA to evaluate portable oral fluid drug-testing devices in a controlled, laboratory setting.

The purpose of the report, “Evaluation of On-Site Oral Fluid Drug Screening Technology,” was to evaluate field oral fluid drug testing devices to assess their accuracy, reliability, performance to manufacturer specification, susceptibility to interference and resistance of the consumables to extremes of temperature and humidity.

Two previous studies that tested oral fluid testing devices were used to determine the scope of testing and cutoff concentrations for NHTSA’s evaluation. “The Roadside Testing Assessment” (ROSITA), that recommends greater than 90 percent sensitivity and specificity, and greater than 95 percent accuracy, and the “Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Alcohol and Medicines” (DRUID) project, that recommends greater than 80 percent sensitivity, specificity and accuracy. Dräger’s DDT5000 and the DDC3000 were the only devices that met the performance requirements of both ROSITA and DRUID.

“Dräger’s mission is Technology for Life, and we are proud to have recognition of our oral fluid technology by NHTSA and GHSA, organizations whose missions are to keep people safe on America’s roadways,” said John Wilson, Dräger’s senior vice president of sales and marketing for safety solutions in North America. “Since 1889, Dräger’s products have protected, supported and saved lives. We continue this legacy by providing tools that help law enforcement agencies gain clarity in challenging impaired driving investigations.”

For additional information on Dräger Law Enforcement Solutions, visit http://t4.life/Lb2.

