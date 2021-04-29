Emily and Beau Bridges to be Honored at the Burbank International Film Festival
BIFF will present the President’s Innovation Award to the Docudrama, “Acting: The First Six Lessons” starring Emily and Beau Bridges, in her Directorial DebutBURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF) has announced today that it will be presenting the President’s Innovation Award to the film, "Acting: The First Six Lessons" directed by Emily Bridges in her directorial debut.
The film is co-written and acted by Emily and her father Beau Bridges. "Acting: The First Six Lessons" brings Richard Boleslavsky’s 1933 novel to the screen as a unique hybrid of narrative and documentary storytelling and is an intimate glimpse into the life and craft of a multi-generational acting family.
Together Beau (The Teacher) and Emily (The Student) explore the craft of acting and evolve in their understanding and appreciation of life itself. The story unfolds in six lessons over the course of their relationship, intercut with interviews from three generations of The Bridges Family. Boleslavsky’s book on acting has been passed down through the Bridges family from famed actor Lloyd Bridges to his children Jeff and Beau and shared with Beau’s children Emily and Jordan.
“It is such an honor to accept the President's Innovation Award at the Burbank International Film Festival this year. Acting: The First Six Lessons was a labor of love, and I can't wait to share Boleslavsky's lessons and an intimate glimpse into how this story has transformed three (going on four!) generations of my family,”- said the director, Emily Bridges. “My dad Lloyd gave me Boleslavsky’s book when I was 16 years old. Bringing it to life on the stage and on film with my daughter Emily has been one of the great joys of my life!” said, Beau Bridges.
Executive Producer David Shapiro was instrumental in shepherding the project through his company, Semkhor Productions. BIFF will also be honoring the Bridges Family at the festival’s Closing Night Dinner and Gala Awards Show taking place at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center.
This year, the Burbank International Film will be returning to the Burbank AMC 16 Theatres for live screenings and events, September 9th-12th 2021. Festival Director and President Jeff Rector said, “We are thrilled to be returning to live events and getting everyone back into the theaters and other festival venues as we celebrate our 13th anniversary in the “Media Capital of the World”.
Although last year’s festival was held virtually, BIFF created an exciting digital experience, replacing the Gala Dinner and Awards Show with an event produced in a state-of-the-art green screen studio. Highlights included a variety of celebrity presenters and videotaped festival acceptance speeches by filmmakers from around the world. The 2020 Burbank International Film Festival Awards Show is currently in consideration for 7 Daytime Emmy® Awards including “Outstanding Daytime Special Event”.
BIFF offers submissions and awards in over 25 categories including sci-fi/horror, drama, comedy, films by women, student films, documentaries, faith-based, film composing, animation, foreign films, LGBTQ, screenplays and films made from home. May 31st is the final deadline for festival entries. https://filmfreeway.com/BurbankInternationalFilmFestival
Liz Rodriguez
EMR Media
+1 310-435-3634
email us here