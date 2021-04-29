Ryan D. Gabriel Joins TAB Bank as Vice President, Business Development for the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada

/EIN News/ -- OGDEN, Utah, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank today announced the addition of Ryan D. Gabriel to its business development team as Vice President and Business Development Officer for the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada. In this role, Gabriel will operate from Seattle in the Pacific Northwest, with responsibility for sourcing new business opportunities throughout the Pacific Northwest region and western portions of Canada to providing asset-based and factoring working capital resources to commercial businesses with annual revenues ranging from $2 million to $150 million.



Gabriel brings more than 20 years of experience in the factoring and asset-based lending arena to TAB Bank, as well as expertise in digital marketing. Prior to joining TAB, Gabriel spent significant time within the Riviera Finance group of companies, including Business Facilitators, Inc. (dba Business Factors), Riviera’s digital marketing arm.

In 2016, Gabriel was charged with responsibility for innovating and evolving the Business Factors lead generation model after Google’s reformation into a PPC (‘Pay Per Click’)-centric advertising business, helping the business successfully navigate Google’s deployment of its ‘Penguin’, ‘Panda’ and ‘Hummingbird’ algorithm updates. That work was instrumental in supporting Business Facilitators, Inc. achievement of a record year for new booked accounts in 2019.

Gabriel is a 2001 graduate of New York University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Marketing from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

“Ryan’s wealth of experience makes him an ideal addition to our business development team,” said Curtis Sutherland, Senior Vice President of TAB Bank’s Western Region. “His significant background in the business funding arena as well as his innovative skills in online marketing will bring strong value to our continuing ability to provide working capital solutions for the northwest and Canadian regions he serves.”

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

