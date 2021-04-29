Spectra Logic Tape Libraries and NAS Solutions Achieve Veeam Ready Status for Backup, Archive and Disaster Recovery

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, Colo., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a leader in data storage and data management solutions, today announced that its entire family of tape libraries and its Spectra BlackPearl® NAS solution have attained Veeam® Ready qualification with Veeam Backup & Replication™ v11. As a long-time Veeam Technology Alliance Partner, Spectra Logic continues to attain Veeam Ready status for its award-winning portfolio of tape libraries and disk solutions to ensure compatibility with Veeam as customers look for easy, economical and scalable storage targets in Veeam environments. Additionally, Spectra and Veeam will present a SpectraLIVE webinar, How to Implement a 3-2-1-1-0 Backup Strategy, on May 4, 2021. Register here.

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Veeam,” said Betsy Doughty, Spectra Logic vice president of corporate marketing. “Our mutual customers reap tremendous value when they combine our solutions. With our entire family of tape libraries qualified Veeam Ready - Tape and our BlackPearl NAS qualified Veeam Ready - Repository, customers can take full advantage of Spectra’s tape and NAS storage offerings as well as the 200 new enhancements in Veeam’s latest solution.”

The Veeam Ready Program helps Veeam partners meet their functional and performance standards. Every Spectra tape library and BlackPearl NAS solution has achieved Veeam Ready status with V11, indicating the most current level of qualification, testing and compatibility for these storage products.

Spectra Logic’s family of tape and NAS solutions deliver unparalleled benefits when paired with Veeam Backup & Replication:

Spectra’s tape library family provides the industry’s best combination of capacity, performance, scalability, reliability, support and affordability for long-term data protection, security and archive.

With features such as integrated encryption and key management as well as media lifecycle management and local and remote management, Spectra tape libraries offer Veeam customers the ability to backup, archive, perform disaster recovery, and mitigate ransomware attacks.

Scaling from terabytes to exabytes, Spectra’s tape libraries integrate with most channel interfaces and networking protocols.

Spectra’s BlackPearl NAS integrates seamlessly with Veeam with no additional configuration needed, delivering high-capacity storage that is self-protecting, flexible and affordable. The combination of BlackPearl NAS and Veeam offers fast backups, built-in deduplication, improved performance and a single interface to ensure ease of operation in a Veeam environment.

Spectra will again participate in VeeamON 2021, the world’s premier virtual event for modernizing data protection, which will take place May 25 and 26, 2021.

