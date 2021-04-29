Introducing Bizarre Coffee: The Coffee Company on a Mission to Always Make Someone’s Day

Bizarre Coffee offers a superb collection of unique coffees made especially for the movers, shakers and change makers of the world.

CANTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bizarre Coffee is pleased to announce the launch of its website which offers a variety of delicious coffee, coffee-drinking accessories, and art prints. The company has also recently opened its first official coffee shop in downtown Canton, serving a variety of delightful drinks, sandwiches and treats to locals and tourists. The establishment is becoming particularly renowned for its innovative drinks, with the Bizarre Coffee team constantly testing new recipes and different combinations.It’s a coffee company with a difference, and one that’s determined to have a positive impact on people’s lives.“We serve our community through extraordinary customer service and extraordinary coffee,” says owner Sabrina Kaylor. “Our goal in the shop and with our brand has ALWAYS been to make someone’s day and the vessel we do this through is coffee or Good Mood Juice, as we call it. When someone walks up to our counter they are immediately greeted with ‘How can I make your day?’ and it has been truly amazing to see how impactful that statement is to our guests.”It’s been Kaylor’s lifelong dream to set up her own coffee company.“I’ve always loved everything about coffee, along with the atmosphere and opportunity for connection that coffee shops offer.”But Kaylor is also passionate about painting. After a stressful college experience of working nonstop and interning, she took a brief stint out of job hunting and rediscovered her love of painting. With no desire to take on a corporate sales job, she began her painting career, which was slow and scarce.“I always felt like my style was either too funky, too weird or just honestly didn't fit in, so I took a break from selling art, although I was still painting, and dove into digital marketing, working with various entrepreneurs.”Five years later, Kaylor had the sudden realization of how she could incorporate her two passions into an environment that was unique and welcoming; one that would embrace people not only for who they were at the time, but also support who they were becoming.And Bizarre Coffee was born. Kaylor has personally developed everything from the logo, branding, labels, website, social media and much more.“It all incorporates positive and empowering messaging with a funky and stand out vibe,” she concludes.For more information about Bizarre Coffee, visit the website at www.bizarrecoffee.com , Tiktok@bizarrecoffee or Instagram @bizarrecoffeecompany.About the CompanyBizarre Coffee is an online coffee company offering a variety of unique coffees, accessories, stickers and art prints. With its own coffee shop at 121, E Marietta St, Canton, Georgia, the company prides itself on its welcoming atmosphere, unique environment, and extraordinary customer service.