Save the Date! 2021 Virtual Data Conference – Renewal and Acceleration with Data – May 12, 2021 – 9:30 am – 2:15 pm. Free Registration

This conference marks the kick-off of monthly virtual webinars from NDE staff.

In lieu of our traditional in-person Data Conference held in Kearney, we have decided to take the unique opportunity to transition this event into a series of shorter, informational webinars catering to the needs of Nebraska school districts/systems at thoughtfully determined points throughout the year.

During this experience, you will get a glimpse of useful resources, upcoming changes, due dates and insights into topics which help you continually provide quality data.

We look forward to seeing you at this year’s Virtual Data Conference!

Event Registration can be done at the following site: https://data.events.education.ne.gov/

These webinars are completely free to attend, however we do require you register for each date you wish to attend. As webinar dates pass, the ‘Upcoming Webinar’ box will be updated to reflect information and a registration link to the next scheduled webinar. Archive recordings of past webinars will be available under the accordion menus approximately 48 hours following the live broadcast.

