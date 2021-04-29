MDC offers free guided nature hike May 18 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Nature lingers or re-emerges in urban neighborhoods, sometimes in surprising ways. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free guided hike through Kansas City’s historic Columbus Park and City Market neighborhoods from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. The hike will be led by Stacey Davis, MDC manager at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center. This program is offered for participants age 18 and older.

“We will focus on the good things that native trees bring to our neighborhoods,” Davis said. “Birds, bugs, and butterflies will be part of the discussion.”

Columbus Park and the City Market are some of Kansas City’s oldest neighborhoods. They are near the Missouri River and where a steamboat landing at the foot of Main Street became the frontier town of Kansas, which became Kansas City. The guided hike will be on sidewalks through the neighborhoods.

This hike is part of an ongoing and free Adult Summer Camp series offered by MDC’s Gorman Discovery Center. For example, a program on archery will be offered on Tuesday, June 1. A canoe and kayak float on the Platte River will be offered on Tuesday, June 15. Newcomers are welcome to learn these outdoor skills alongside experienced participants.

To register for the guided hike in Columbus Park, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZKq. For other free MDC programs in the Kansas City area that connect people of all ages with nature, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXw.

MDC’s Gorman Discovery Center at 4750 Troost Ave. offers a wide variety of nature and outdoor skills programs. The native plant garden has short hiking trail loops and a natural play area for youths. For information, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.