Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on First 100 Days and Joint Session of Congress

Tonight President Biden made clear that to build back a prosperous America, we need a healthy America. I share the President’s commitment to meeting this critical moment to protect the health of our loved ones across the country and to continue building on the progress of the first 100 days to make historic investments in the health of our families and our children’s future.

Through the groundbreaking American Families Plan, the Biden-Harris Administration offers countless families who have struggled amidst the pandemic the peace of mind that relief is on its way. I look forward to working with the President to build on the progress of the first 100 days of the Administration to make critical investments in affordable healthcare, childcare, paid family and medical leave, and more.

At the Department of Health and Human Services, helping tackle the pandemic, saving lives and keeping our families healthy is our calling card. We stand ready to advance the President’s vision to support parents, children and everyone who has struggled to make ends meet.

