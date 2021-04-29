Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bumble Bee® Seafood Sees 4:1 ROAS, 3X Ad Recall from Innovative Mobile Ad Experiences

Using existing creative, Bumble Bee was able to provide a fun, engaging brand experience for consumers.

Bumble Bee utilized existing creative assets to engage with targeted retail loyalty shoppers with a rewarding interactive mobile experience.

Our promotion with Dabbl was so easy to activate, helping us to extend our brand campaign with an immersive shopper experience for a key retail partner.”
— Amanda Baiada, Director of Integrated Marketing
TAMPA, FLORIDA, US, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bumble Bee® Tuna's new “Yes! Bumble Bee!” campaign was used to showcase the product’s versatility in the kitchen. Because exciting content is best presented in an exciting context, Bumble Bee utilized Dabbl's mobile consumer engagement platform to inform shoppers. The ad experience, shoppers interacted with recipe videos, multiple-choice and "this or that" questions. For spending their valuable time and attention with the brand, shoppers earned retail credit, which was automatically added to their loyalty account at the targeted retailer.

Bumble Bee saw positive increases in awareness and affinity for their brand after this activation. The campaign delivered a 292% increase in ad recall (exposed vs. not exposed) and a 4:1 return on ad spend.

By simply repurposing their creative across a national campaign, Bumble Bee was able to utilize this interactive experience, increasing sales and generating a 4:1 return on ad spend at their targeted retailer - creating a memorable experience for shoppers.

Read the Bumble Bee Tuna case study.

