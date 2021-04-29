Canadian Hearing Services Hits a Record 250,000 Virtual Client Visits Since the Beginning of the Pandemic

Canada’s industry-leading provider of professional services, products, and education for Deaf and hard of hearing individuals reaches an unsurpassed service delivery achievement.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Click here for ASL

Click here for LSQ

Canadian Hearing Services accomplishes an unprecedented delivery of 250,000 virtual client visits for the Deaf and hard of hearing community since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

“Once the pandemic was declared, our organization immediately, and innovatively, pivoted to a virtual service delivery model. It was imperative that we did everything possible to protect the diverse and vulnerable communities we serve. Quality of care was never to be sacrificed, and our teams performed diligently to ensure seamless transition from in-person to virtual visits, ensuring no one was left behind.” said Julia N. Dumanian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Hearing Services. “Excellence and professionalism are at the heart of everything we do, from clinical and social services to emergency requests twenty-four hours a day. This record service achievement demonstrates how Canadian Hearing Services continues to deliver on its 80-year promise of providing leading-edge hearing health care services for our clients and their families.”

Canadian Hearing Services’ mantra, “Raising the Bar,” is designed to continually challenge the organization to deliver the best-in-class professional services and products and to set the industry standard for quality client care. With that in mind, when the COVID-19 virus began to impact Ontarians, Canadian Hearing Services took swift action by implementing innovative strategies to continue to support its diverse community while ensuring their safety.

“Congratulations to Canadian Hearing Services for helping so many people across Ontario stay connected to the services they need. This is another great example of Ontario ingenuity at work," said Ontario Premier, Doug Ford. "Deaf and hard of hearing Ontarians rely on these critical healthcare services, now more than ever. Canadian Hearing Services is a valued community partner that continues to step up and innovatively provide essential services to vulnerable Ontarians.”

By moving most of our home care and in-person services to virtual platforms, Canadian Hearing Services was able to dramatically increase the number of clients we serve, the number of interactions we were able to have with individuals, as well as accepting and treating thousands of new health and social service clients.

Since Canadian Hearing Services launched its virtual operations at the end of March 2020, it has also been engaging its diverse communities to ensure their needs were being appropriately met during this pandemic. Client satisfaction results have constantly indicated a 93% high satisfaction rate with their services, while 97% have consistently reported they would continue using our services virtually post-pandemic.

“The safety and protection of Deaf and hard of hearing individuals is important to our government,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “We are grateful and impressed by the leading-edge work being done by Canadian Hearing Services to keep Ontario's senior and disabled population connected, safe and healthy.”





About Canadian Hearing Services

Since 1940, Canadian Hearing Services has been an industry-leading provider of professional services, products and education that empower people who are Deaf and hard of hearing to overcome barriers to participation. Canadian Hearing Services is the largest and only Accredited organization of its kind in North America. For more information about Canadian Hearing Services, visit CHS.ca or call 1-866-518-0000.

Ivy Cuervo Canadian Hearing Services 416-577-7993 icuervo@chs.ca