Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,972 in the last 365 days.

PA Senate Democrats to Join PA Sec. of Ag & Second Lady Gisele Fetterman for Policy Hearing on Food Insecurity in Pennsylvania

Policy Hearing: Food Insecurity Policy Roundtable

April 29, 2021 − At the request of Pennsylvania State Senators Judy Schwank (D- Berks), Tina Tartaglione (D- Philadelphia), and Sharif Street (D- Philadelphia), the Senate Democratic Policy Committee will hold a virtual policy hearing to discuss the issue of food insecurity in Pennsylvania. This hearing will explore how existing community and state programs are working to serve families, and how food insecurity can be better addressed across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, Pennsylvania’s Second Lady Gisele Fetterman, and numerous experts and advocates will testify during the hearing.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery).

The policy hearing is scheduled for Friday, April 30, 2021, at 10 a.m.  It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page. 

You can register through Zoom here.

You just read:

PA Senate Democrats to Join PA Sec. of Ag & Second Lady Gisele Fetterman for Policy Hearing on Food Insecurity in Pennsylvania

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.