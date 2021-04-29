Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Barclays Bank PLC and former employee of Texas Community Bank
April 29, 2021
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Barclays Bank PLC and former employee of Texas Community Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Consent cease and desist order and civil money penalty against Peter Little Former employee of Barclays Bank PLC, New York, New York Engaging in manipulative and collusive foreign exchange trading practices
Consent prohibition against Raul Cavazos Former employee Texas Community Bank, Laredo, Texas Misappropriation of bank funds
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.