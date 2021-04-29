Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Barclays Bank PLC and former employee of Texas Community Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent cease and desist order and civil money penalty against Peter Little Former employee of Barclays Bank PLC, New York, New York Engaging in manipulative and collusive foreign exchange trading practices

Consent prohibition against Raul Cavazos Former employee Texas Community Bank, Laredo, Texas Misappropriation of bank funds

