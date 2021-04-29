Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,973 in the last 365 days.

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on FDA Tobacco Actions on Menthol Cigarettes and Flavored Cigars

Today the Food and Drug Administration announced the launch of proposed rule-making to remove menthol from cigarettes and flavor additives from cigars. This science-based decision reflects the Biden Administration’s commitment to improve the health of all Americans and to tackle health disparities in our most marginalized communities. Tobacco-related death and disease must become a part of America’s past. These public health measures will save lives.

Banning menthol in cigarettes and flavors in cigars will decrease the appeal of these tobacco products and strengthen health equity. Together, these actions represent powerful, science-based approaches that over time will help end the cycle of children becoming the next generation of smokers and eliminate long-perpetuated health disparities.

We also recognize it is critical to ensure that routine smokers who seek to quit have broad and equitable access to all of the tools and resources they may need to succeed. I will continue to work closely with agencies within the Department of Health and Human Service on this important issue.

To read the FDA press release, please visit: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-commits-evidence-based-actions-aimed-saving-lives-and-preventing-future-generations-smokers

You just read:

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on FDA Tobacco Actions on Menthol Cigarettes and Flavored Cigars

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.