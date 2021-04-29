Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market to Touch Soaring Revenue of USD 54,980 million by 2028; Market to Grow by a CAGR of 15.36% During 2020-2028 Owing to Rising Demand for Video Streaming Services Worldwide

Key Companies Covered in the Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Research Report Are Haivision, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Wowza Media Systems, LLC, Plantronics, Inc., Brightcove Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NVIDIA Corporation and ZTE Corporation and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic forced nations worldwide to impose lockdown as a measure to prevent the further spread of this virus. During that period, as people had to stay indoors and isolated, the need for socializing with friends and family through internet applications witnessed a momentous growth. Many people also used the internet to view media content for entertainment purposes. Studies from secondary sources stated that internet use during the lockdown period worldwide surged by nearly 70%, whereas streaming crossed 10%. The demand for internet applications was further augmented by the surge in the number of internet users, which crossed 4.5 billion by the end of 2020, along with the expansion of 5G telecommunication network, and the rising number of multimedia-capable connected devices.

By evaluating the market analysis from 2019 to 2028, Research Nester updated its database of market intelligence reports by adding a report on the Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market which comprises a detailed analysis on the current trends, opportunities, and challenges associated with the growth of the market in the coming years.



During the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for video streaming infrastructure observed a substantial growth, especially during the 3rd quarter of 2020, where the market for video streaming infrastructure touched USD 5449.8 million globally. The global video streaming infrastructure market is thriving on account of the rising demand for online streaming and entertainment services from the end-users. According to our analysis, the total number of paid subscribers of video streaming services of some of the leading service providers, such as Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, by the end of 2020, recorded to be around 200 million, 75 million, and 35 million respectively. Moreover, technological advancements in the development of hardware components, such as transcoders, servers, modulators, transmitters, and others, that are used for video streaming, along with the growing adoption of artificial intelligence, and other technologies for boosting the quality of video streaming services, are some of the factors anticipated to promote to the growth of the global video streaming infrastructure market in the coming years. The market, which recorded a value of USD 15, 230 million in 2019, is further projected to touch USD 54,980.4 million by the end of 2028. The global video streaming infrastructure market is additionally projected to grow with a significant CAGR of 15.36% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The growth of the market is further supported by the utilization of advanced software, such as video transcoding & processing software, video management software, and video analytics for optimized video delivery and distribution, along with the growing demand for subscription video on demand (SVoD) globally.





Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2784





The global video streaming infrastructure market is segmented by type into hardware, software, and services. Among these segments, the hardware segment is projected to hold the largest share of 58.87% by the end of 2021. The hardware segment is further divided into switches, transcoders, amplifiers, transmitters, modulators, servers, set-top box, codec unit, and others, out of which, the transcoders segment registered the largest share in the year 2019 and is further projected to hold this position throughout the forecast period and reach USD 6649 million in 2028. The increasing emergence of efficient live streaming in the market is anticipated to increase the adoption rate of transcoders in the market. Alternatively, the modulators segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.27% during the forecast period.





Get a Sample PDF of Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Report 2020





The global video streaming infrastructure market is also sub-segmented on the basis of software, services, video streaming type, and end-user.

Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market, by Type

Software

Video Management

Video Security

Video Analytics

Video Delivery & Distribution

Transcoding & Processing

Others

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Integration & Deployment

Training and Support Services

Consulting

Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market, by Video Streaming Type

On-Demand Streaming

Live Streaming

Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market, by End-User

Broadcast, Operator & Media

BFSI

Education

Government

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Globally, the video-streaming infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the market in these regions, the North America video-streaming market registered the largest share of 42.20% in the year 2019. An increasing number of users opting for video streaming services in the United States, which is expected to reach around 170 million by 2025, along with the existence of numerous video streaming infrastructure players in the region who are collaborating with video streaming service providers for the development of advanced systems for the optimal delivery of video streaming services are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region.





Buy this report and get instant access @ https://www.researchnester.com/payment/rep-id-2784





The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

However, technical complexities faced during improving the infrastructure to support growing bandwidth needs, along with the high cost of video streaming infrastructure hardware and software are some of the key factors anticipated to hamper the market growth. Moreover, the growing use of illicit streaming devices (ISDs) and illegal streaming websites in several nations for gaining access to legitimate content is also estimated to act as barriers to the growth of the market during the forecast period.





Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert





Some of the prominent industry leaders mentioned in our report that are associated with the global video streaming infrastructure market are Haivision, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Wowza Media Systems, LLC, Plantronics, Inc., Brightcove Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NVIDIA Corporation and ZTE Corporation.





Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Connected Manufacturing Market Segmentation by Application (Operation Optimization, Real-Time Tracking, Predictive Maintenance); and by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises) – Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2021-2029

Video Streaming Market By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, Video On Demand); By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises); By Revenue Model (Subscription, Pay Per View, Premium Purchases, Advertisement Based); By Industry (Media & Broadcasters, Retail & Ecommerce, Education, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government and Others - Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Market Segmentation By Software (Video Analytics and Video Management Software or VMS); By Application (Crowd Management and People Count, Intrusion Detection System, Traffic Monitoring and Incident Detection) and By End User (Defense, Border Security, Aviation, Residential, Government, Industrial, Transportation, Entertainment, Hotel & Casinos Security, Commercial & Public Safety, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

Managed Print and Document Services Market Segmentation by Deployment Mode Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid); and by End-User (BFSI, Government, Telecom & IT, Industrial Manufacturing, Retail, Education and Others) – Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2021-2029

Airport Scanner Machines Market Segmentation by Type (Millimeter Wave Scanner, and Backscatter X-Ray Scanner); by Application {Passenger, and Baggage (Mail, Luggage, and Cargo)}; and by End-User (Cargo Service, Civil, Military Airport, and Others) - Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2029





About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919