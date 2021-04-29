GreyOrange Partners with Logistex Limited to Bring Leading Fulfillment and Robotics Solutions to the UK

Partnership leverages technology and expertise from both companies and Logistex’s UK supply chain history

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , a global software and robotics provider that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize fulfillment operations, today announced a partnership with Logistex Limited (Logistex), a provider of automated materials handling and software (WMS) solutions for warehousing operations. The strategic partnership leverages Logistex’s influence in the UK market to support GreyOrange robotics-enabled fulfillment technology offerings in the region.



“Logistex has a long-standing history of supporting UK supply chain operations with technical expertise, operational support and a range of other supply and distribution solutions, making them the perfect partner to help GreyOrange drive UK operations and sales,” said Jeff Cashman, Chief Operating Officer, GreyOrange.

The partnership delivers solutions that combine Logistex’s LWS Reflex software with GreyOrange’s industry-leading AI-enabled software GreyMatter and Ranger series robots to expand both companies’ customer bases. LWS Reflex seamlessly unifies point automation into an integrated solution, providing management teams with clear, real-time visibility of overall operations and comprehensive management information through its complementary Business Intelligence system Analytex.

“As a global leader in robotics technology, GreyOrange in partnership with Logistex can provide UK customers with leading edge robotics solutions,” said Jerry Woodhouse, Managing Director, Logistex. “This is a strategically important development that meets the needs of UK warehouse operators facing the combined challenges of a rapidly moving ecommerce marketplace, rising costs and a reducing pool of available labour.”

The GreyMatter™ Fulfillment Operating System uses advanced fulfillment science to instantaneously evaluate order data and compose the best decisions in real-time to efficiently orchestrate people, processes and robots. The result is a fast, agile and precisely tuned operation equipped to perpetually meet the what-when-where expectations of every growing marketplace. GreyMatter rapidly responds to real-time exceptions and events, prescribes actions, and orchestrates integrated and frictionless performance across every fulfillment node.

As GreyMatter™ continuously assesses distribution center (DC) performance, it deploys intelligent Ranger robots that are purpose-built to work with each other and people to handle a range of tasks across the DC, including transporting inventory to eliminate heavy-lifting and mile-walking for warehouse associates, supporting associates with picking and order consolidation, conveying inventory and packages, sorting packages by destinations, and transporting packages, pallets and trolleys.

About Logistex

Logistex provides automated materials handling and software (WMS) solutions for warehousing operations, specializing in storage and retrieval, order forwarding, picking and sortation systems. As an independent warehouse automation specialist, Logistex integrates products from across the industry without compromise. Services cover warehouse/materials handling design and implementation, warehouse management software and control systems, equipment refurbishment and maintenance, facilities management and 24/7 hotline support and spares.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange is the only company that modernizes fulfillment operations by combining smart robots with an AI-driven Fulfillment Operating System (FOS) that continuously prioritizes decisions and workflows to efficiently orchestrate tasks, people, robots to optimize performance across a distribution center. The GreyMatter™ FOS works with the company’s Ranger Robot Series (as well as robots and equipment from other companies) to feed real-time data into always-solving algorithms that calculate each next-best decision, whether solving for every-day omnichannel performance or solving for peak period commitments. By optimizing how inventory is picked, packed and shipped in real-time, companies can make and keep more promises to customers and stores, accelerate throughput, lower costs, meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and protect the safety of people and inventory. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com

Media Contact

Allison Mills

LeadCoverage

allison@leadcoverage.com

706-200-2148