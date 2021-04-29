Athletic Giant Now Running with Celebros Search by Bridgeline

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced it has been chosen to power intelligent search for the Indonesian online presence of a global athletic brand.

With 13 stores throughout Indonesia, this sneaker giant is a nationally recognized activewear manufacturer and retailer. They are passionate about active lifestyles, even more than just through apparel. Their mission is to be the best fitness brand in the world. This company has a long history of pushing boundaries, and their brand helped usher in a fitness movement that forever changed the way we look at athleticwear.

The athletic brand was impressed with the performance of other Celebros customers and decided to jump on board. Bridgeline is excited to implement Celebros, an eCommerce approach designed to help users navigate and purchase from the company’s Indonesian website with ease and efficiency. Bridgeline has promised to make continuous improvements and innovative developments while maintaining a high level of support and care.

“It’s extremely exciting to have a globally recognized brand such as this one choose Bridgeline for its digital solutions,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “Hopefully we can catapult their online store to the next level and adopt their other global domains into the Celebros family.” 

About Bridgeline Digital 
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.
 
Contact: 
Jeremy LaDuque 
EVP of Marketing 
Bridgeline Digital 
press@bridgeline.com 


