Affinor Growers Inc. to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on April 29, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. ("Affinor Growers" or the "Corporation") (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF), announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.’s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 4:00PM PST. Affinor Growers Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.



The presentation will feature Nick Brusatore, CEO. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on The Company’s Investor website.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-cse-afi-otcqb-rssff-2021-04-29-130000

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.





Affinor Growers is also pleased to announce the launch of the updated website, this will ensure the public is kept up with all current information on the exciting commercial showcase in Abbotsford, BC. Please visit www.affinorgrowers.com to access our 5 year business plan and join our VIP list for all automatic updates.

About Affinor Growers Inc.

Affinor is a biotechnology company acquiring, patenting and commercializing vertical farming technology for both the indoor controlled environment and outdoor greenhouse agriculture industry. Fresh food organic produce is a $33.8 billion industry and is expected to nearly double by 2025. Affinor sells our technology to existing farmers, entrepreneurs wanting to build new state-of-the art growing facilities and larger partners wanting exclusivity in regions or crops with right to re-sell the technology. The world's population has created challenges in food security and pressure on natural resources creating problems that can only be solved through technological advancement. As a practice, traditional farming is not going to disappear, but it is crucial that alternative agricultural practices and technology be devised to alleviate the innate limits of conventional farming methods. As a solution, Affinor Growers Inc. offers patented agricultural technology and proprietary cultivation systems for both the indoor and greenhouse growing environments.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America’s leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly-traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

