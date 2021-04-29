New Lexia White Paper Gives Insight on Blended and Remote Learning Success

Student Data is Key to Post-COVID Blended Learning

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A common misconception is that simply integrating technology into the school day constitutes a blended learning approach. But just the presence of technology is not enough for blended learning. Liz Brooke, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, the chief learning officer of Lexia Learning, a Cambium Learning® company, has authored a white paper titled “4 Keys to Success Using Blended Learning Models in the Classroom and in a Remote Environment.” The white paper discusses the factors that district administrators should consider for successfully planning and implementing blended learning in the traditional classroom, remotely or in a hybrid environment.

“When schools were thrown into remote learning last spring, some of the programs they selected may not have had all four components for success,” said Brooke. “As schools assess reopening plans for the spring and fall semesters, they have an opportunity to re-examine the blended learning tools being used in terms of both efficacy research around the programs and the success factors mentioned in this white paper.”

The success factors are as follows:

A technology tool that adapts to each student’s abilities

An instructional program that captures student data

Resources for teacher-led instruction

Next-step recommendations for the teacher

By bearing these factors in mind, schools can avoid common technology pitfalls such as programs that provide “adaptive assessment” but not “adaptive instruction.” While such programs can place students at the proper instructional level, they will only provide one-size-fits-all instruction rather than targeted scaffolding and instruction.

“Without the capture of student data, an educational tool cannot differentiate students’ learning paths from session to session,” explained Brooke. “It also limits how well educators and administrators can monitor student progress, which can exacerbate the problems they have experienced with at-home online instruction.” A lack of targeted resources for teacher-led instruction results in teachers having to add to their heavy workloads further as they hunt down appropriate materials for struggling students.

Even when technology-based tools provide real-time data on student progress, teachers are still faced with the challenge of analyzing and connecting that data to appropriate instruction or intervention strategies. “Schools can dramatically improve teacher effectiveness by implementing technology that takes the guesswork out by automatically providing personalized recommendations for teacher intervention,” said Brooke.

“This white paper shares guidelines on how to effectively personalize instruction whether it’s face-to-face, hybrid or remote,” Brooke continued. “The focus is on these key factors for successful blended learning programs, but we should always remember that the teacher plays a central role in all blended learning models. These other four factors simply empower educators and maximize their effectiveness.”

“4 Keys to Success Using Blended Learning Models in the Classroom and in a Remote Environment” can be downloaded at https://www.lexialearning.com/resources/white-papers/blended-learning-four-keys.

About Lexia Learning

Lexia Learning, a Cambium Learning® Group company, empowers educators through adaptive assessment and personalized instruction. For more than 30 years, the company has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. With a robust offering that includes solutions for differentiated instruction, personalized learning, and assessment, Lexia Learning provides educators with the tools to intensify and accelerate literacy skills development for students of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com .

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium. The Cambium family of companies includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

Media Contact: Charlotte Andrist

Nickel Communications

charlotte@nickelcommpr.com

Media Inquiries Only: 770-310-5244