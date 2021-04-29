Promises Behavioral Health Focuses on " A Hope-Anchored Journey” for Mental Health Awareness Month

The parent organization for national mental health and addiction treatment providers hosts a month full of partnerships and events for Mental Health Awareness Month.

/EIN News/ -- Brentwood, Tenn., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promises Behavioral Health, a prominent name in mental health and addiction treatment services, is hosting a variety of events to help reduce stigma and bring awareness to mental health disorders for Mental Health Awareness Month. These events will offer an assortment of interesting activities for local mental health communities including podcasts, a sip and shop, virtual webinars and an outdoor Barre3 and meditation class. Promises Behavioral Health has also partnered with local nonprofits, Thistle Farms and Wild Heart Meditation, to help support their efforts in promoting a healthy mind, body and spirit for those in need.

Mental Health Awareness Month was started in 1949 by the Mental Health America (MHA) organization to help educate Americans about mental illness, the stigmas that these individuals face and promote mental health care. Each May, mental health providers band together to help continue this education by working with local communities to bring awareness to the ever-changing climate of mental health and mental health treatment.

“At Promises, Mental Health Awareness Month means that we get the chance to deepen our relationship with local mental health treatment partners while also bringing awareness to the challenges that mental health disorders can bring,” said Rob Waggener, CEO of Promises Behavioral Health. “We understand that when we create authentic connections, we fill our own mental, physical and spiritual cups, which empowers us to serve and support others in their personal journeys towards wellness.”

Events will include a workout class with Barre3 Brentwood and a guided meditation with Wild Heart Meditation, a sip and shop at Thistle Farms Café with live music and two virtual webinars on how to create healthy coping skills. All proceeds from each live event will go toward Promises Behavioral Health’s community partners, Thistle Farms and Wild Heart Meditation. There will also be a series of Rooted Recovery video podcasts released every Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. CST with the national director of alumni, Patrick Custer. These podcasts will highlight a range of topics in both mental health and addiction recovery. For more information, visit the Promises Behavioral Health Mental Health Month event page here.

Event Dates:

Tickets are limited, and those interested in attending can sign up via EventBrite.

About Promises Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health is a family of behavioral health programs with regional brands such as The Right Step, The Ranch and Promises. The company currently operates residential and outpatient facilities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Promises offers comprehensive, innovative treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma, eating disorders and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change, not only for the patient but for the entire family network. For more information, please visit www.PromisesBehavioralHealth.com.

Attachment

Chrissy Petrone Promises Behavioral Health (562) 362-3105 chrissy.petrone@promises.com